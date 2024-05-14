Advertisement
World News
May 14, 2024 / 9:28 AM

EU adopts major overhaul of asylum, migration system

By Paul Godfrey
The European Union adopted landmark reform of the 27-country bloc's migration and asylum system with new rules designed to process arrivals in an orderly and efficient way, standardize procedures and relieve pressure on front-line nations. File Photo by Yannis Kolesidis/EPA-EFE
The European Union adopted landmark reform of the 27-country bloc's migration and asylum system with new rules designed to process arrivals in an orderly and efficient way, standardize procedures and relieve pressure on front-line nations. File Photo by Yannis Kolesidis/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- European Union member states on Tuesday adopted landmark reform of the bloc's migration and asylum system with new rules designed to process arrivals in an orderly and efficient way, standardize procedures and relieve pressure on front-line nations.

The 10 new laws adopted by a European Council meeting in Brussels include triaging of arrivals at the border, enhanced data collection to inform policy and get migration under control, a standard asylum procedure for quick initial assessments, a new mandatory border procedure for well-defined cases together with a return procedure regulation to send back people whose application is rejected, the council said in a news release.

Advertisement

Significantly, a new asylum and migration management regulation determining which member state is responsible for international protection claims will for the first time see responsibility for asylum seekers shared equitably among EU states.

Advertisement

Where previously support for member states dealing with major influxes of migrants -- Greece and Italy have been particularly impacted -- was discretionary, the so-called "solidarity" rule makes contributing to the responsibility mandatory, although there is leeway on the nature of the help provided.

Related

These can be relocations, financial assistance, providing border guards or helping build reception facilities.

The council said that new homogenous criteria for granting international protection and standards for asylum seekers should also help to tackle secondary movements where people fail to make a claim in the first EU country in which they set foot, instead moving on to countries seen as more desirable in the bloc, and beyond.

A resettlement regulation deals with legal and safe routes to the EU by establishing common rules for resettlement and admission on humanitarian grounds.

The reforms also include a mechanism for coping with crises sparked by mass arrivals, the weaponization of migrants and force majeure, with rules member states are permitted to breach ranging from deadlines for registering asylum applicants and the duration of the border procedure.

Its use, subject to Council authorization, is only in exceptional circumstances and for the time strictly necessary to address situations of crisis or force majeure.

Advertisement

The council did not mention that Poland and Hungary voted against the legislation in Tuesday's vote while the Czech Republic and Slovakia abstained.

Belgium's Migration and Asylum Secretary Nicole de Moor hailed the reform package, pledging that the EU would work with partners in Africa, the Middle East and beyond to deal with the issues that cause people to migrate.

"The asylum and migration pact will ensure a fairer and stronger migration system that makes a concrete difference on the ground. These new rules will make the European asylum system more effective and increase solidarity between member states," she said.

"The European Union will also continue its close cooperation with third countries to tackle the root causes of irregular migration. Only jointly can we find responses to the global migration challenge."

However, Amnesty International said the pact represented the worst of all worlds by both making it more difficult for those fleeing war and persecution to get to safety while not doing enough to support countries bearing the brunt of arrivals to Europe, including Italy, Spain and Greece.

"This agreement will set back European asylum law for decades to come. Its likely outcome is a surge in suffering on every step of a person's journey to seek asylum in the EU," said Amnesty International European Institutions Office director Eve Geddie.

Advertisement

"From the way they are treated by countries outside the EU, their access to asylum and legal support at Europe's border, to their reception within the EU, this agreement is designed to make it harder for people to access safety."

Geddie also said the new rules would almost certainly see more people placed in de facto detention at EU borders -- including families with children and the vulnerable due to more people being channeled through "substandard border asylum procedures, rather than receiving a fair and full assessment of their asylum claims."

Amnesty also attacked the opt-outs permitted during crises saying they set a dangerous precedent for the right to asylum around the world through the normalizing of disproportionate emergency measures at European borders and exposing people to the risk of severe human rights violations.

The pact comes five months after the council and the European Parliament reached a deal to deliver on a promise to resolve long-running rows over which EU member state is responsible for handling an asylum application, inter-state cooperation and how to handle crises, including the use of migrants for hybrid attacks.

Member states have two years to implement the new laws with the help of a common implementation plan being drawn up by the European Commission to assist with the process.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Australian military whistleblower David McBride sentenced to nearly six years in prison
World News // 28 minutes ago
Australian military whistleblower David McBride sentenced to nearly six years in prison
May 14 (UPI) -- Former Australian military attorney David McBride, who accused Aussie soldiers of possible war crimes in Afghanistan, was sentenced to almost six years in prison on Tuesday for sharing secret military documents with jour
3 charged in Britain for working for Hong Kong intelligence released on bail
World News // 2 hours ago
3 charged in Britain for working for Hong Kong intelligence released on bail
May 14 (UPI) -- The manager of Hong Kong's de facto embassy in London, a Border Force officer and an immigration official are free on bail after appearing in court charged with aiding Hong Kong intelligence and foreign interference.
Blinken arrives in Ukraine in show of U.S. solidarity
World News // 7 hours ago
Blinken arrives in Ukraine in show of U.S. solidarity
May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning in a display of American solidarity for the designed ally as Russia claims military gains.
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
May 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations says 360,000 people have fled Rafah, as Israel vows to invade the southern Gaza city. The international organization also reduced the number of women and children killed in Israel's war in Gaza.
Chinese journalist to be released from prison for pandemic reporting
World News // 18 hours ago
Chinese journalist to be released from prison for pandemic reporting
May 13 (UPI) -- A Chinese journalist jailed for the last four years over her reporting of the COVID-19 pandemic was to be released Monday, but no confirmation of her release has come.
Canada's Parker Lake fire threatens Fort Nelson in British Columbia
World News // 19 hours ago
Canada's Parker Lake fire threatens Fort Nelson in British Columbia
May 13 (UPI) -- Canada's Parker Lake wildfire took another step closer to Fort Nelson, British Columbia, on Monday, moving just less than a mile from the city, emergency officials said.
Israeli PM Netanyahu, cabinet members lead Memorial Day events amid protests
World News // 23 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu, cabinet members lead Memorial Day events amid protests
May 13 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a remembrance day speech Monday commemorating those killed in Israel's wars and in terror attacks to vow to double down on the fight against Hamas.
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 1 day ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
Ukraine evacuates nearly 6,000 as Russia makes moves in Kharkiv
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine evacuates nearly 6,000 as Russia makes moves in Kharkiv
May 13 (UPI) -- Russia's continued advances into Kharkiv this past weekend led Ukrainian authorities to evacuate nearly 6,000 residents from their homes because of deteriorating situations there.
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
SEOUL, May 13 (UPI) -- North Korea is already one of the most repressive regimes in the world, but Pyongyang is steadily adding a slate of digital surveillance tools to further control its citizens, a U.S.-based North Korea expert said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen details hush-money payments, role in alleged schemes
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen details hush-money payments, role in alleged schemes
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement