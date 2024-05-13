Advertisement
World News
May 13, 2024 / 2:40 PM

Chinese journalist to be released from prison for pandemic reporting

By Chris Benson
Female adults prisoners at the Lo Wu Correction Institution (LWCI) line up to receive their certificates in vocational training during an award ceremony at the medium security Chinese institution in Hong Kong, March 2013. The Coalition for Women in Journalism on Monday afternoon put on social media how they are “very concerned” over Zhang’s whereabouts. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA
Female adults prisoners at the Lo Wu Correction Institution (LWCI) line up to receive their certificates in vocational training during an award ceremony at the medium security Chinese institution in Hong Kong, March 2013. The Coalition for Women in Journalism on Monday afternoon put on social media how they are “very concerned” over Zhang’s whereabouts. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA

May 13 (UPI) -- Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan, jailed for the last four years over her reporting of the COVID-19 pandemic, was set to be released Monday, but so far there has been no confirmation of her release, according to reports.

As of Monday morning, there had been no reports that Zhang had left her Chinese prison, according to a Chinese activist based in Britain who has been advocating for Zhang's release.

Advertisement

"We understand that Zhang Zhan's family have been under enormous pressure and warned severely not to give media interviews," Jane Wang posted on X.

"Friends' calls have also been left without answers," she wrote.

Related

Zhang, now 40, was a lawyer from Shanghai who went to Wuhan to cover the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020 after the city's January lockdown to mitigate the virus' spread.

She later was detained by Chinese authorities in May 2020, and in December that year was convicted by a court in Shanghai of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" and given a four year jail sentence.

Sarah Brooks, Amnesty International's China director, said in a statement how China's jailing of Zhang "has been a shameful assault on her human rights, and her release must mark a new beginning."

Advertisement

And the Coalition for Women in Journalism on Monday afternoon put on social media how they are "very concerned" over Zhang's whereabouts.

"The journalist's [Zhang's] whereabouts are unknown following her release from prison after spending four years behind bars for her COVID-related reporting," they said on X, adding how they "demand immediate transparency from authorities."

Israel surged to 6th place on list of nations with jailed journalists in 2023. But the People's Republic of China "is the world's largest prison for journalists, and its regime conducts a campaign of repression against journalism and the right to information worldwide," according to Reporters Without Borders.

Even the U.S. State Department had previously called Zhang's trial a "sham prosecution." On Monday, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry claimed he had no "relevant information" pertaining to Zhang.

"Anyone who violates the law should be subject to legal sanctions," Wang Wenbin, a Chinese government spokesman, said at a Beijing new conference.

"At the same time, China fully guarantees the legitimate rights of defendants and prisoners in accordance with the law," he added.

But Wang on Monday wrote on social media how the Chinese government's silence "speaks volumes."

Advertisement

"We call on the international society to hold the Chinese Communist regime accountable for its horrendous practice of 'soft detention' or 'non-release release' of former political prisoners," she said.

Latest Headlines

Canada's Parker Lake fire threatens Fort Nelson in British Columbia
World News // 1 hour ago
Canada's Parker Lake fire threatens Fort Nelson in British Columbia
May 13 (UPI) -- Canada's Parker Lake wildfire took another step closer to Fort Nelson, British Columbia, on Monday, moving just less than a mile from the city, emergency officials said.
Israeli PM Netanyahu, cabinet members lead Memorial Day events amid protests
World News // 4 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu, cabinet members lead Memorial Day events amid protests
May 13 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a remembrance day speech Monday commemorating those killed in Israel's wars and in terror attacks to vow to double down on the fight against Hamas.
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 1 day ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
Ukraine evacuates nearly 6,000 as Russia makes moves in Kharkiv
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine evacuates nearly 6,000 as Russia makes moves in Kharkiv
May 13 (UPI) -- Russia's continued advances into Kharkiv this past weekend led Ukrainian authorities to evacuate nearly 6,000 residents from their homes because of deteriorating situations there.
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
SEOUL, May 13 (UPI) -- North Korea is already one of the most repressive regimes in the world, but Pyongyang is steadily adding a slate of digital surveillance tools to further control its citizens, a U.S.-based North Korea expert said Monday.
Authorities clear protesters from Georgian parliament as lawmakers advance foreign agent bill
World News // 6 hours ago
Authorities clear protesters from Georgian parliament as lawmakers advance foreign agent bill
May 13 (UPI) -- Crowds in Georgia's capital of Tbilisi protested Sunday night into Monday morning against a proposed "foreign influence" bill that could threaten Geogia's entry into the European Union.
U.S., Chinese officials to hold first high-level talks on AI in Geneva
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Chinese officials to hold first high-level talks on AI in Geneva
May 13 (UPI) -- Representatives from the United States and China will come together in Geneva on Tuesday over advanced artificial intelligence and the threat it can cause globally, senior Biden officials said.
Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
World News // 9 hours ago
Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
May 13 (UPI) -- Three men are set to appear in court in London later Monday charged with assisting Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service and foreign interference under national security laws.
Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
World News // 9 hours ago
Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal court in Australia on Monday lifted a temporary injunction placed on U.S. social media giant X to force it to remove videos of last month's violent stabbing of a bishop in a terrorist attack in Sydney.
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
World News // 13 hours ago
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
May 13 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-triggered flooding that hit Indonesia's West Sumatra over the weekend has killed at least 37 people, according to officials early Monday who said another 17 were still missing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
Suspect in fatal Ohio police officer shooting found dead
Suspect in fatal Ohio police officer shooting found dead
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Dell confirms investigation into data breach
Dell confirms investigation into data breach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement