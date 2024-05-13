Advertisement
May 13, 2024 / 6:03 AM

Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence

By Paul Godfrey
Three men are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London later Monday charged with assisting Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service and foreign interference under national security laws. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA
May 13 (UPI) -- Three men are set to appear in court in London later Monday charged with assisting Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service and foreign interference under national security laws.

The accused are Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, of Staines-upon-Thames, Matthew Trickett, 37, of Maidenhead and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, of Hackney, London, who were arrested earlier this month in a counter-terrorism operation in which 11 people were detained in raids across the country, the Met Police said in a news release.

Eight men and a woman were arrested by counter-terrorism police officers on May 1, 200 miles north of the capital in Yorkshire. The next day two men were arrested in the Yorkshire area and in London. All 11 were detained on suspicion of offenses under the National Security Act.

Seven men and a woman who were not charged were released from custody on Friday.

"While these offenses are concerning, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them," said Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, who stressed that the operation was not linked to a counter-terrorism operation last month that saw two Britons being charged with aiding Russian intelligence.

Dylan Earl, 20, from Leicestershire and Jake Reeves, 22, from London, were charged in connection with a suspected arson attack on a Ukraine-owned warehouse in London in March.

Earl was also charged with aggravated arson and preparatory acts endangering a person's life or creating a serious risk to public safety contrary to the 2023 National Security Act while Reeves was charged with aggravated arson and receiving payment from a foreign intelligence service.

Earl appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday where a judge set a trial date for June 2025.

He was allegedly taking instructions from Russia's Wagner Group, a paramilitary organization that Britain designates as a terror group and is therefore banned.

Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
World News // 40 minutes ago
Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal court in Australia on Monday lifted a temporary injunction placed on U.S. social media giant X to force it to remove videos of last month's violent stabbing of a bishop in a terrorist attack in Sydney.
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
World News // 4 hours ago
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
May 13 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-triggered flooding that hit Indonesia's West Sumatra over the weekend has killed at least 37 people, according to officials early Monday who said another 17 were still missing.
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
World News // 10 hours ago
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
May 12 (UPI) -- Egypt will enter a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, joining South Africa and citing worsening attacks on Gazan civilians, Cairo announced over the weekend. 
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
World News // 13 hours ago
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
May 12 (UPI) -- Russian president Vladimir Putin has replaced his defense minister as part of a shake-up of his national security team, the Kremlin announced Sunday.
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
World News // 1 day ago
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
May 11 (UPI) -- Flooding in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces have forced hundreds of families from their homes and caused at least 150 deaths.
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
World News // 1 day ago
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
May 11 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday ordered thousands more people to evacuate the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as it expands its military operation on the ground.
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- Russian military forces launched a new series of assaults on the region around the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, leading to thousands of evacuations from the area.
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
World News // 2 days ago
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
May 10 (UPI) -- Climate activists protesting the expansion Tesla's Brandenburg factory in Germany clashed with police after some attempted to storm the factory grounds on Friday.
Police arrest another trespasser at Drake's Toronto mansion
World News // 2 days ago
Police arrest another trespasser at Drake's Toronto mansion
May 10 (UPI) -- Police were called to Toronto rapper Drake's mansion Thursday to respond to a person trying to gain access to the property.
