World News
May 11, 2024 / 7:12 PM / Updated at 5:55 AM

Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations

By Danielle Haynes

May 11 (UPI) -- Officials in western Canada ordered the evacuation Saturday of thousands of residents in response to a wildfire that's grown to about 4,200 acres in size.

The British Columbia government issued the order for the town of Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson First Nation in the northeast part of the province. About 3,600 people live in the affected area.

Officials have also issued evacuation orders in neighboring Alberta province, the BBC reported.

The Parker Lake Fire was first reported Friday evening and has since grown to be within about 2 miles of Fort Nelson. The British Columbia Wildfire Service said the blaze was out of control and was expected to spread beyond its current perimeter.

Rob Fraser, mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, said high winds caused a tree to fall on a power line, causing the fire.

"And then by the time our firefighters were able to get down there, the wind had whipped this up into a fire that they weren't able to handle with the apparatus that we had," he told CBC News.

Fort Nelson First Nation Chief Charleen Gale said most residents of the community were cooperating with the evacuation order. She warned of a possible blackout because officials were blocking the transfer of natural gas, which most people in the area use for electricity.

Officials instructed Fort Nelson residents to travel 4 hours south to Fort St. John. Jessica Harrison, a representative for Fort St. John Emergency Support Services, told the CBC the town had enough hotel accommodations to support the evacuees.

"We're here at the ready to receive our neighbors," she said. "We're looking forward to welcoming them, even though it's a stressful situation."

Latest Headlines

Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
World News // 11 minutes ago
Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
May 13 (UPI) -- Three men are set to appear in court in London later Monday charged with assisting Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service and foreign interference under national security laws.
Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
World News // 51 minutes ago
Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal court in Australia on Monday lifted a temporary injunction placed on U.S. social media giant X to force it to remove videos of last month's violent stabbing of a bishop in a terrorist attack in Sydney.
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
World News // 4 hours ago
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
May 13 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-triggered flooding that hit Indonesia's West Sumatra over the weekend has killed at least 37 people, according to officials early Monday who said another 17 were still missing.
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
World News // 10 hours ago
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
May 12 (UPI) -- Egypt will enter a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, joining South Africa and citing worsening attacks on Gazan civilians, Cairo announced over the weekend. 
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
World News // 13 hours ago
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
May 12 (UPI) -- Russian president Vladimir Putin has replaced his defense minister as part of a shake-up of his national security team, the Kremlin announced Sunday.
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
World News // 1 day ago
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
May 11 (UPI) -- Flooding in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces have forced hundreds of families from their homes and caused at least 150 deaths.
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
World News // 1 day ago
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
May 11 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday ordered thousands more people to evacuate the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as it expands its military operation on the ground.
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- Russian military forces launched a new series of assaults on the region around the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, leading to thousands of evacuations from the area.
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
World News // 2 days ago
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
May 10 (UPI) -- Climate activists protesting the expansion Tesla's Brandenburg factory in Germany clashed with police after some attempted to storm the factory grounds on Friday.
