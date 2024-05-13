Advertisement
World News
May 13, 2024 / 5:23 AM

Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing

By Darryl Coote
A federal court in Australia on Monday removed an injunction placed on X forcing to remove video of a stabbing that happened last month at the Good Shepherd Church in the Sydney suburb of Wakeley. Photo by Bianca de Marchi/EPA-EFE
A federal court in Australia on Monday removed an injunction placed on X forcing to remove video of a stabbing that happened last month at the Good Shepherd Church in the Sydney suburb of Wakeley. Photo by Bianca de Marchi/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- A federal court in Australia on Monday lifted a temporary injunction placed on U.S. social media giant X to force it to remove videos of last month's violent stabbing of a bishop in a terrorist attack in Sydney.

The country's eSafety commissioner, Inman Grant, was awarded the injunction on April 22, requiring X to ensure the removal of the video of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being stabbed during service at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the Sydney suburb of Wakeley on April 15.

Advertisement

However, a federal court or Monday rejected the government's application to extend the injunction, the commissioner said in a statement.

"Not trying to win anything. I just don't think we should be suppressing Australians' rights to free speech," X owner Elon Musk said in response to the ruling on his social media platform.

Related

Police have declared the stabbing in which Emmanuel and three others, including the accused 16-year-old suspect, were injured a terrorist attack.

The service was live-streamed, and footage of the stabbing quickly spread online.

The eSafety commissioner said it worked with Google, Microsoft, Snap and TikTok to remove the video, but on April 16 issued what it called Class 1 removal notices to Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and X seeking removal of the material from their platforms.

Advertisement

While Meta complied, X did not -- at least not to Grant's satisfaction. X has geo-blocked the video in Australia, meaning that residents of other countries can still access it through its platform and those in the Oceanic nation with the use of a VPN, meaning a virtual private network.

Musk last month had said X's concern with the Australia's request is that "if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries ... then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?"

Following the attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters during a press conference that social media companies have a responsibility to take action when such videos are published on their platforms and that they shouldn't need the eSafety commissioner to seek legal intervention.

"The social media companies that make a lot of money out of their business have a social responsibility. And I want to see social media companies start to understand their social responsibility that they have to others as well, because that's where they get their social license," he said April 19.

"We are prepared to take whatever action is necessary to haul these companies into line. We've made that very clear because of the damage that a failure to act can have."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
World News // 1 minute ago
Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
May 13 (UPI) -- Three men are set to appear in court in London later Monday charged with assisting Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service and foreign interference under national security laws.
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
World News // 4 hours ago
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
May 13 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-triggered flooding that hit Indonesia's West Sumatra over the weekend has killed at least 37 people, according to officials early Monday who said another 17 were still missing.
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
World News // 10 hours ago
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
May 12 (UPI) -- Egypt will enter a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, joining South Africa and citing worsening attacks on Gazan civilians, Cairo announced over the weekend. 
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
World News // 13 hours ago
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
May 12 (UPI) -- Russian president Vladimir Putin has replaced his defense minister as part of a shake-up of his national security team, the Kremlin announced Sunday.
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
World News // 1 day ago
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
May 11 (UPI) -- Flooding in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces have forced hundreds of families from their homes and caused at least 150 deaths.
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
World News // 1 day ago
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
May 11 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday ordered thousands more people to evacuate the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as it expands its military operation on the ground.
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- Russian military forces launched a new series of assaults on the region around the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, leading to thousands of evacuations from the area.
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
World News // 2 days ago
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
May 10 (UPI) -- Climate activists protesting the expansion Tesla's Brandenburg factory in Germany clashed with police after some attempted to storm the factory grounds on Friday.
Police arrest another trespasser at Drake's Toronto mansion
World News // 2 days ago
Police arrest another trespasser at Drake's Toronto mansion
May 10 (UPI) -- Police were called to Toronto rapper Drake's mansion Thursday to respond to a person trying to gain access to the property.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Pro-Gaza protesters arrested for closing Manhattan Bridge
Pro-Gaza protesters arrested for closing Manhattan Bridge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement