Advertisement
World News
May 13, 2024 / 9:44 AM

Ukraine evacuates nearly 6,000 as Russia makes moves in Kharkiv

By Clyde Hughes
Nearly 6,000 people were evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region as Russia made advances Monday. Photo by George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE
Nearly 6,000 people were evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region as Russia made advances Monday. Photo by George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- Russia's continued advances into Kharkiv this past weekend led Ukrainian authorities to evacuate nearly 6,000 residents from their homes because of deteriorating situations there.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said in a social media post that Russian troops were "advancing from multiple positions" leading his government to evacuate 5,700 civilians.

Advertisement

"We have been conducting a defensive operation for practically six months, awaiting new supplies," Syniehubov said in an interview with Sky News, pointing to the lack of Western aid. "The enemy outweighs us in armaments, not the quality but the quantity.

"We have our military units out. We are strengthening our efforts in this area as well. Therefore, I emphasize that the situation is currently fully under control."

Related

Syniehubov said the "front line is expanding" with Russian troops advancing from "multiple positions" but asserted that Ukraine's defenses were holding up.

"We have our military units out. We are strengthening our efforts in this area as well," he said. "Therefore, I emphasize that the situation is currently fully under control."

Ukraine's army said Russia successfully deployed as many as five battalions but claimed it killed more than 100 Russian soldiers as they moved to capture Vovchansk, along the border and close to the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest.

Advertisement

In other fighting, two died during shelling in the city of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russia in eastern Ukraine. Three more died in Sorokyne, in another Russian-held area in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's defense of Kharkiv early in the war against the initial Russian assault in the fall of 2022 was one of the rallying points for Kyiv. Ukraine defenses not only prevented Russia from capturing the city of Kharkiv but pushed opposing troops out of a larger portion of the region.

Latest Headlines

Israeli PM Netanyahu, cabinet members lead Memorial Day events amid protests
World News // 25 minutes ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu, cabinet members lead Memorial Day events amid protests
May 13 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a remembrance day speech Monday commemorating those killed in Israel's wars and in terror attacks to vow to double down on the fight against Hamas.
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
SEOUL, May 13 (UPI) -- North Korea is already one of the most repressive regimes in the world, but Pyongyang is steadily adding a slate of digital surveillance tools to further control its citizens, a U.S.-based North Korea expert said Monday.
Authorities clear protesters from Georgian parliament as lawmakers advance foreign agent bill
World News // 1 hour ago
Authorities clear protesters from Georgian parliament as lawmakers advance foreign agent bill
May 13 (UPI) -- Crowds in Georgia's capital of Tbilisi protested Sunday night into Monday morning against a proposed "foreign influence" bill that could threaten Geogia's entry into the European Union.
U.S., Chinese officials to hold first high-level talks on AI in Geneva
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Chinese officials to hold first high-level talks on AI in Geneva
May 13 (UPI) -- Representatives from the United States and China will come together in Geneva on Tuesday over advanced artificial intelligence and the threat it can cause globally, senior Biden officials said.
Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
World News // 4 hours ago
Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
May 13 (UPI) -- Three men are set to appear in court in London later Monday charged with assisting Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service and foreign interference under national security laws.
Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
World News // 5 hours ago
Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal court in Australia on Monday lifted a temporary injunction placed on U.S. social media giant X to force it to remove videos of last month's violent stabbing of a bishop in a terrorist attack in Sydney.
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
World News // 8 hours ago
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
May 13 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-triggered flooding that hit Indonesia's West Sumatra over the weekend has killed at least 37 people, according to officials early Monday who said another 17 were still missing.
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
World News // 14 hours ago
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
May 12 (UPI) -- Egypt will enter a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, joining South Africa and citing worsening attacks on Gazan civilians, Cairo announced over the weekend. 
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
World News // 17 hours ago
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
May 12 (UPI) -- Russian president Vladimir Putin has replaced his defense minister as part of a shake-up of his national security team, the Kremlin announced Sunday.
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
Suspect in fatal Ohio police officer shooting found dead
Suspect in fatal Ohio police officer shooting found dead
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement