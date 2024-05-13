Ukraine evacuates nearly 6,000 as Russia makes moves in Kharkiv

Nearly 6,000 people were evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region as Russia made advances Monday. Photo by George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE

"We have been conducting a defensive operation for practically six months, awaiting new supplies," Syniehubov said in an interview with Sky News, pointing to the lack of Western aid. "The enemy outweighs us in armaments, not the quality but the quantity.

"We have our military units out. We are strengthening our efforts in this area as well. Therefore, I emphasize that the situation is currently fully under control."

Syniehubov said the "front line is expanding" with Russian troops advancing from "multiple positions" but asserted that Ukraine's defenses were holding up.

Ukraine's army said Russia successfully deployed as many as five battalions but claimed it killed more than 100 Russian soldiers as they moved to capture Vovchansk, along the border and close to the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest.

In other fighting, two died during shelling in the city of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russia in eastern Ukraine. Three more died in Sorokyne, in another Russian-held area in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's defense of Kharkiv early in the war against the initial Russian assault in the fall of 2022 was one of the rallying points for Kyiv. Ukraine defenses not only prevented Russia from capturing the city of Kharkiv but pushed opposing troops out of a larger portion of the region.