Advertisement
World News
May 13, 2024 / 8:52 AM

U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens

By Thomas Maresca
Stimson Center senior fellow Martyn Williams told reporters Monday that the North Korean regime is expanding digital surveillance capabilities to tighten control of its citizens. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
1 of 2 | Stimson Center senior fellow Martyn Williams told reporters Monday that the North Korean regime is expanding digital surveillance capabilities to tighten control of its citizens. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, May 13 (UPI) -- North Korea is already one of the most repressive regimes in the world but is steadily adding a slate of digital surveillance tools to further control its citizens, a U.S.-based North Korea expert said Monday.

From smartphones to streaming set-top boxes to traffic cameras, technology is growing more common in everyday North Korean life, Stimson Center senior fellow Marty Williams told reporters at a briefing in Seoul. And the regime of Kim Jong Un is using these new digital tools to spy on its citizens more effectively than ever before.

Advertisement

"[Digital] surveillance can be used against all levels of society, to make sure that they're all doing the jobs that they're meant to," Williams said.

Williams co-authored a report last month for Stimson's 38 North website that drew on interviews with North Korean escapees, footage from state-run media and public research from universities.

Related

The report found that North Korea has long been developing facial recognition software and is building out a database of its citizens' biometric data. Video cameras have also become increasingly widespread in schools, workplaces and border areas.

Advertisement

Williams said cameras at the borders, which have been tightly closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, may not only detect people escaping but can also be used to stop guards from taking bribes to let people cross.

"Now, the security services themselves are being monitored from somewhere far away," he said.

While North Korea is developing its own software for digital surveillance, it has turned to China -- its neighbor and closest ally -- for hardware such as smartphones and digital cameras. But Pyongyang still faces technical hurdles to implementing a system as pervasive as Beijing's surveillance state, from lack of funds to spotty electricity supply to slow cellular networks.

"North Korea has a human analog surveillance that far surpasses that of any other country in the world, but digitally they're nowhere near the same level that China is at the moment," Williams said.

However, North Korea started installing a 4G network in 2023 and looks likely to continue to develop its digital surveillance capabilities, Williams said. The new tools come as Pyongyang has clamped down more tightly on its citizens' rights in recent years, passing laws banning the smuggling or viewing of foreign content and even outlawing South Korean slang.

Advertisement

"[North Korea] has done a scarily effective job with analog human networks," Williams said. "And with the advent of digital technology, why wouldn't this [also] be adopted? So we think it's something that we're going to see more and more in the coming years."

Latest Headlines

Authorities clear protesters from Georgian parliament as lawmakers advance foreign agent bill
World News // 25 minutes ago
Authorities clear protesters from Georgian parliament as lawmakers advance foreign agent bill
May 13 (UPI) -- Crowds in Georgia's capital of Tbilisi protested Sunday night into Monday morning against a proposed "foreign influence" bill that could threaten Geogia's entry into the European Union.
U.S., Chinese officials to hold first high-level talks on AI in Geneva
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S., Chinese officials to hold first high-level talks on AI in Geneva
May 13 (UPI) -- Representatives from the United States and China will come together in Geneva on Tuesday over advanced artificial intelligence and the threat it can cause globally, senior Biden officials said.
Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
World News // 3 hours ago
Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
May 13 (UPI) -- Three men are set to appear in court in London later Monday charged with assisting Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service and foreign interference under national security laws.
Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
World News // 3 hours ago
Australian court lifts ruling forcing X to remove video of Sydney church stabbing
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal court in Australia on Monday lifted a temporary injunction placed on U.S. social media giant X to force it to remove videos of last month's violent stabbing of a bishop in a terrorist attack in Sydney.
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
World News // 7 hours ago
Flooding kills at least 37 in Indonesia's West Sumatra
May 13 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-triggered flooding that hit Indonesia's West Sumatra over the weekend has killed at least 37 people, according to officials early Monday who said another 17 were still missing.
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
World News // 13 hours ago
Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths
May 12 (UPI) -- Egypt will enter a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, joining South Africa and citing worsening attacks on Gazan civilians, Cairo announced over the weekend. 
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
World News // 16 hours ago
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
May 12 (UPI) -- Russian president Vladimir Putin has replaced his defense minister as part of a shake-up of his national security team, the Kremlin announced Sunday.
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
World News // 1 day ago
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
May 11 (UPI) -- Flooding in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces have forced hundreds of families from their homes and caused at least 150 deaths.
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
World News // 1 day ago
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
May 11 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday ordered thousands more people to evacuate the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as it expands its military operation on the ground.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Suspect in fatal Ohio police officer shooting found dead
Suspect in fatal Ohio police officer shooting found dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement