May 13, 2024 / 1:57 PM

Canada's Parker Lake fire threatens Fort Nelson in British Columbia

By Clyde Hughes
The Parker Lakes wildfire moved less than a mile from Fort Nelson British Columbia on Monday with residents ordered to evacuate, officials said. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay
May 13 (UPI) -- Canada's Parker Lake wildfire took another step closer to Fort Nelson, British Columbia, on Monday, moving just less than a mile from the city, emergency officials said.

Authorities said the fire also grew in size to 33 square miles as of Sunday night. The British Columbia government said the higher-than-normal temperatures will not provide much relief.

Residents were told to evacuate, with those who refused told by emergency personnel that no help would be available to them after Sunday. About 3,600 residents were ordered Saturday to evacuate.

"Regardless of the conditions, most spring wildfires are typically human-caused," the British government said. "During this period of hot, dry and windy weather, it is important that everyone do their part to prevent unnecessary human-caused fires."

Ben Boghean, a Canadian fire behavior specialist, said the wildfire will be "challenging" for Fort Nelson early in the week if the wind patterns remain consistent, reaching speeds of 12.5 mph.

"This rapid growth highlighted how dry and volatile forest fuels are up here and just how much potential there is for extreme fire behavior in the area when sustained winds reach [9 miles] per hour, Boghean said, according to CBS News.

Canadian wildfires, with more than 100 active blazes across the country, are now affecting the United States, with Minnesota issuing air quality alerts, ABC News said. Smoke from those fires has reached across the northern United States from Montana to Wisconsin, officials said.

