Advertisement
World News
May 12, 2024 / 5:01 PM

Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu

By Mark Moran
Russian President Vladimir Putin has replaced his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, as part of a shake-up of his national security team, the Kremlin announced Sunday. File Photo by Russian Defence Ministry/UPI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has replaced his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, as part of a shake-up of his national security team, the Kremlin announced Sunday. File Photo by Russian Defence Ministry/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has replaced his defense minister as part of a shake-up of his national security team, the Kremlin announced Sunday.

Andrei R. Belousov, an economist who has served as deputy prime minister and the economic development minister, is Putin's choice to be the new defense chief.

Advertisement

If approved, Belousov will replace Sergei Shoigu, who will stay in the cabinet to run the country's security council, the Kremlin said.

This is Putin's first security team shakeup since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and could presage other changes as the war presses on, The New York Times reported.

Analysts have said Putin did not expect fierce resistance from Ukraine nor the international support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Nikolai Patrushev, a former KGB colleague of Putin who has headed the Russian security council for 16 years, will be moved to another position in the coming days, the Kremlin said.

A large increase in Russia's defense budget amid the war prompted Putin to make the changes, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

Advertisement

"It is very important to fit the economy of the security bloc into the country's economy, to fit it in so that it corresponds to the dynamics of the current moment," Peskov said.

The changes come on the heels of Putin's inauguration. He is now serving his fifth term as Russian president.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations
World News // 22 hours ago
Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations
May 11 (UPI) -- Officials in western Canada ordered the evacuation Saturday of thousands of residents in response to a wildfire that's grown to about 4,200 acres in size.
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
World News // 1 day ago
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
May 11 (UPI) -- Flooding in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces have forced hundreds of families from their homes and caused at least 150 deaths.
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
World News // 1 day ago
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
May 11 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday ordered thousands more people to evacuate the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as it expands its military operation on the ground.
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- Russian military forces launched a new series of assaults on the region around the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, leading to thousands of evacuations from the area.
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
World News // 2 days ago
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
May 10 (UPI) -- Climate activists protesting the expansion Tesla's Brandenburg factory in Germany clashed with police after some attempted to storm the factory grounds on Friday.
Police arrest another trespasser at Drake's Toronto mansion
World News // 2 days ago
Police arrest another trespasser at Drake's Toronto mansion
May 10 (UPI) -- Police were called to Toronto rapper Drake's mansion Thursday to respond to a person trying to gain access to the property.
U.N. passes resolution upgrading Palestinian status; U.S.; Israel object
World News // 2 days ago
U.N. passes resolution upgrading Palestinian status; U.S.; Israel object
May 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Friday granted an expanded status of Palestine to "observer state" as Israel continues to pummel Gaza in an eight-month war against Hamas after its initial attack in October.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle travel to Nigeria to promote Invictus Games
World News // 2 days ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle travel to Nigeria to promote Invictus Games
May 10 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official international trip since stepping away from full-time royal duties in Britain when they landed in Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.
Ukrainian President Zelensky fires head of his security detail after foiled assassination plot
World News // 2 days ago
Ukrainian President Zelensky fires head of his security detail after foiled assassination plot
May 10 (UPI) -- Serhiy Rud, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's security detail since 2019, was dismissed on Friday after two of his colonels earlier in the week were arrested in an alleged assassination plot for Russia
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations
Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
DOJ seeks 40 years for David DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi
DOJ seeks 40 years for David DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement