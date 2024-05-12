Advertisement
World News
May 12, 2024 / 7:50 PM

Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths

By Mark Moran
Palestinians wave a national flag and an Egyptian flag as they take part in a rally calling on Egyptian authorities to open the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in 2013. More than a decade later, Egypt has requested to join a genocide case against Israel, and many of the issues in the war remain the same. UPI/Ismael Mohamad
Palestinians wave a national flag and an Egyptian flag as they take part in a rally calling on Egyptian authorities to open the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in 2013. More than a decade later, Egypt has requested to join a genocide case against Israel, and many of the issues in the war remain the same. UPI/Ismael Mohamad | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Egypt will enter a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, joining South Africa and citing worsening attacks on Gazan civilians, Cairo announced over the weekend.

The ICJ has accused Israel of failing to meet its obligations under the Genocide Convention, Al Jazeera reported.

Advertisement

"The submission ... comes in light of the worsening severity and scope of Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the continued perpetration of systematic practices against the Palestinian people, including direct targeting of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure in the Strip, and pushing Palestinians to flee," the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Sunday.

South Africa accused filed its case against Israel in January. The death toll in Gaza has reportedly sur[passed 35,000 people, according to Gazan health officials, who claim many of the victims are women and children.

Related

Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza are in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on an outdoor concert in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed more than 1,200 people. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the attack, but as the war has worn on and the Gazan death toll has risen, he has risked losing international support, including from the United States, which has called on Netanyahu to moderate the Israeli Defense Forces attacks on the Gaza strip in light of civilian casualties.

Advertisement

The U.S. also said it would not supply Israel with weapons for a ground invasion of Rafah, where many Palestinians have fled seeking safety.

Humanitarian officials have also faced danger. 7 international workers from the World Central Kitchen were killed by Israeli shelling in April.

"This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable," World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore, said following the IDF shelling.

Workers have also found it increasingly difficult to get medical and other humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, leaving civilians vulnerable to hunger and disease.

Egypt joins Turkey and Colombia in the case against Israel. Turkey has said it would join the case after Colombia signed on last month, asking the ICJ to ensure "the safety and, indeed, the very existence of the Palestinian people."

It could take years before the ICJ determines the genocide case, and even if the court finds merit in the charges, its rulings are largely symbolic and carry no enforcement actions or penalties.

Latest Headlines

Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
World News // 3 hours ago
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
May 12 (UPI) -- Russian president Vladimir Putin has replaced his defense minister as part of a shake-up of his national security team, the Kremlin announced Sunday.
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations
World News // 1 day ago
Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations
May 11 (UPI) -- Officials in western Canada ordered the evacuation Saturday of thousands of residents in response to a wildfire that's grown to about 4,200 acres in size.
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
World News // 1 day ago
Afghanistan flooding kills hundreds in north
May 11 (UPI) -- Flooding in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces have forced hundreds of families from their homes and caused at least 150 deaths.
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
World News // 1 day ago
Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault
May 11 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday ordered thousands more people to evacuate the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as it expands its military operation on the ground.
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- Russian military forces launched a new series of assaults on the region around the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, leading to thousands of evacuations from the area.
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
World News // 2 days ago
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
May 10 (UPI) -- Climate activists protesting the expansion Tesla's Brandenburg factory in Germany clashed with police after some attempted to storm the factory grounds on Friday.
Police arrest another trespasser at Drake's Toronto mansion
World News // 2 days ago
Police arrest another trespasser at Drake's Toronto mansion
May 10 (UPI) -- Police were called to Toronto rapper Drake's mansion Thursday to respond to a person trying to gain access to the property.
U.N. passes resolution upgrading Palestinian status; U.S.; Israel object
World News // 2 days ago
U.N. passes resolution upgrading Palestinian status; U.S.; Israel object
May 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Friday granted an expanded status of Palestine to "observer state" as Israel continues to pummel Gaza in an eight-month war against Hamas after its initial attack in October.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle travel to Nigeria to promote Invictus Games
World News // 2 days ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle travel to Nigeria to promote Invictus Games
May 10 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official international trip since stepping away from full-time royal duties in Britain when they landed in Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations
Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations
Christie' to take bids on temporary website
Christie' to take bids on temporary website
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement