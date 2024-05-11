Advertisement
World News
May 11, 2024 / 1:42 PM

Israel orders Rafah evacuations ahead of threatened ground assault

By Simon Druker
Israel on Saturday ordered thousands more people to evacuate the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as it expands its military operation on the ground. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 6 | Israel on Saturday ordered thousands more people to evacuate the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as it expands its military operation on the ground. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday ordered thousands more people to evacuate the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as it expands its military operation on the ground.

The newest evacuation orders apply to people in the central part of the city. In 2017, Rafah's population was about 234,000, but it has swollen to around 1.4 million as people elsewhere in Gaza sought shelter from Israel's military campaign.

Advertisement

Israel said it will move ahead with ground operations in the overcrowded Rafah, despite warnings from its Western allies and the United Nations that such an offensive could produce a large number of civilian casualties.

The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the operation could "cause a catastrophic situation for the civilian population of Gaza."

Related

Israeli officials say the evacuations are necessary to limit civilian casualties as the country's military prepares for an all-out ground offensive in Rafah.

At the same time, Israel also ordered further evacuations in areas around Gaza City over attempts by Hamas militants to regroup.

"Following attempts by Hamas to reassemble its terrorist infrastructure and operatives in Jabaliya, the IDF has called on the civilian population of Jabaliya and the surrounding areas to temporarily evacuate to shelters in western Gaza City," the Israel Defense Forces said on X Saturday morning.

Advertisement

"This is being done in accordance with international law to reduce harm to the civilian population and move civilians away from the combat zone."

On Tuesday, Israeli troops launched a campaign to capture the lone border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, killing around 20 Hamas militants in the process.

Earlier in the week, President Joe Biden said the United States would not continue to supply Israel with offensive weapons for use in Rafah if its military goes through with the full military ground campaign in the Palestinian enclave's southernmost city.

The IDF published photos Saturday of a new field hospital in central Gaza, aimed at treating civilians that were relocated from eastern Rafah.

Hamas said it is holding the United States "fully responsible" for the progressing IDF military operation in Rafah.

Advertisement

"We hold the U.S. administration and its President Biden fully responsible for the escalation of these crimes against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, by continuing to provide cover for Zionist fascism to continue its crimes," the terrorist group said in a statement Saturday.

Latest Headlines

Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia claims territory captured after series of attacks in northeast Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- Russian military forces launched a new series of assaults on the region around the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, leading to thousands of evacuations from the area.
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
World News // 21 hours ago
Tesla's expansion plans in Germany prompt clash between protesters, police
May 10 (UPI) -- Climate activists protesting the expansion Tesla's Brandenburg factory in Germany clashed with police after some attempted to storm the factory grounds on Friday.
Police arrest another trespasser at Drake's Toronto mansion
World News // 23 hours ago
Police arrest another trespasser at Drake's Toronto mansion
May 10 (UPI) -- Police were called to Toronto rapper Drake's mansion Thursday to respond to a person trying to gain access to the property.
U.N. passes resolution upgrading Palestinian status; U.S.; Israel object
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. passes resolution upgrading Palestinian status; U.S.; Israel object
May 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Friday granted an expanded status of Palestine to "observer state" as Israel continues to pummel Gaza in an eight-month war against Hamas after its initial attack in October.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle travel to Nigeria to promote Invictus Games
World News // 1 day ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle travel to Nigeria to promote Invictus Games
May 10 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official international trip since stepping away from full-time royal duties in Britain when they landed in Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.
Ukrainian President Zelensky fires head of his security detail after foiled assassination plot
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian President Zelensky fires head of his security detail after foiled assassination plot
May 10 (UPI) -- Serhiy Rud, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's security detail since 2019, was dismissed on Friday after two of his colonels earlier in the week were arrested in an alleged assassination plot for Russia
UNRWA shutters East Jerusalem headquarters after arson attack by 'Israeli extremists'
World News // 1 day ago
UNRWA shutters East Jerusalem headquarters after arson attack by 'Israeli extremists'
May 10 (UPI) -- The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA temporarily closed its East Jerusalem headquarters following an arson attack by Israelis Thursday night, according to Commissioner-General Phillpe Lazzarini.
British economy emerges from recession to post 0.6% growth in first quarter
World News // 1 day ago
British economy emerges from recession to post 0.6% growth in first quarter
May 10 (UPI) -- A surging services sector saw Britain's economy rebound strongly in the first quarter growing at its fastest pace in more than two years, following a technical recession in the second half of 2023, official figures relea
TikTok to automatically label AI content made outside the platform
World News // 1 day ago
TikTok to automatically label AI content made outside the platform
May 10 (UPI) -- TikTok announced on Thursday that it has started to identify images created with artificial intelligence in an effort to be more transparent with its users.
Three killed, 13 injured in Russian bombardment of Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Three killed, 13 injured in Russian bombardment of Ukraine
May 10 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and 13 injured after Russia unleashed rockets, attack drones and artillery fire against targets across eastern and southeastern Ukraine, regional authorities said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After 11-hour search, authorities find 2 hikers' bodies on Mount Whitney
After 11-hour search, authorities find 2 hikers' bodies on Mount Whitney
GOP senators introduce 'pro-life' bill to boost resources for mothers
GOP senators introduce 'pro-life' bill to boost resources for mothers
Barron Trump will not attend Florida RNC as delegate after all
Barron Trump will not attend Florida RNC as delegate after all
Chinese EV maker Zeekr launches on N.Y. Stock Exchange as it seeks expansion
Chinese EV maker Zeekr launches on N.Y. Stock Exchange as it seeks expansion
Despite wide opposition, all-white Virginia school board votes to restore Confederate school names
Despite wide opposition, all-white Virginia school board votes to restore Confederate school names
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement