Toronto rapper Drake watches America's Serena Williams in her match against Italy's Camila Giorgi in the Women's Quarter-Finals of the 2018 Wimbledon championships. Toronto police on Thursday responded to the third incident this week at Drake's Mansion when a person tried to gain access into his home and was confronted by security. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Police were called to Toronto rapper Drake's mansion Thursday to respond to a person trying to gain access to the property. Toronto Police said an "altercation" occurred Thursday afternoon between the trespasser and security guards before officers arrived. The person then was taken to a hospital. Advertisement

This was the third police-involved incident at Drake's home this week. Officers on Wednesday responded to another trespassing incident, which is not being handled as a criminal matter due to the person's mental health.

The unnamed person was apprehended under the Ontario Mental Health Act, which allows police to turn over a suspect to a physician for examination if the person is "apparently suffering from [a] mental disorder."

Unidentified suspects on Tuesday shot Drake's 48-year-old security guard outside of his mansion. The guard was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The string of events comes amid his highly-publicized feud with Compton, Calif., rapper Kendrick Lamar, in which the two have hurled assault and sexual abuse accusations at one another.

Lamar's latest diss track, titled Not Like Us, features a picture of Drake's mansion and the name of the street it's on. Lamar, in one of his songs, suggested sex offenders live in Drake's home.