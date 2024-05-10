UNRWA shutters East Jerusalem headquarters after arson attack by 'Israeli extremists'

U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA said its East Jerusalem headquarters is closed until security is restored following an Israeli extremist arson attack Thursday night. Israeli right-wing activists pictured here protested at the entrance to UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem on March 20, 2024. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

"Our director with the help of other staff had to put out the fire themselves as it took the Israeli fire extinguishers and police a while before they turned up," he said.

He added it was the second "appalling incident" in less than a week.

There were no injuries, but the fire caused what Lazzarini described as extensive damage to outdoor areas near the headquarters.

In a statement on X, Lazzarini said over the past two months Israeli extremists staged protests and they turned violent when demonstrators threw stones at U.N. staff.

Lazzarini posted a video on X he said was from Israeli media showing armed men chanting "Burn down the United Nations."

According to Lazzarini U.N. staff have been harassed and intimidated and threatened with guns.

He called on Israel to end the attacks.

"It is the responsibility of the State of Israel as an occupying power to ensure that United Nations personnel and facilities are protected at all times," he said. "U.N. staff, premises and operations should be protected at all times in line with international law."

Lazzarini said the attackers must be investigated, the attacks must end and those responsible for them must be held accountable.

UNRWA is the largest relief agency operating in Gaza with more than 13,000 people on staff there.

In April, Germany returned to providing funds to UNRWA after more than a dozen nations suspended funding following Israeli allegations that UNRWA employees were allegedly involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Germany resumed funding after a U.N.-commissioned report found Israel did not have enough evidence to back the claims.

Sixteen nations including Germany suspended $450 million in support payments to UNRWA after the Israeli allegations.

Australia, Canada, Japan and Sweden resumed their funding as doubts were raised about the veracity of Israeli claims.

UNRWA delivers humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

In March, the UNRWA said Israel banned it from delivering aid to northern Gaza, with Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, better known as COGAT, saying the UNRWA failed to live up to its mandate and reiterating the accusation that it was "deeply involved with a a terrorist organization."

