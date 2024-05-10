Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 10, 2024 / 5:13 AM

Following Biden's arms threat, Netanyahu vows Israel will fight 'with its fingernails'

By Darryl Coote
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said Israel will stand alone in its fight against Hamas if it has to after U.S. President Joe Biden said they wouldn't supply Israel with weapons to invade Rafah, a city in southern Gaza. Pool photo by Amir Cohen/UPI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said Israel will stand alone in its fight against Hamas if it has to after U.S. President Joe Biden said they wouldn't supply Israel with weapons to invade Rafah, a city in southern Gaza. Pool photo by Amir Cohen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Israel will stand alone and fight Hamas "with its fingernails" if it has to, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed in response to the United States threatening to withhold weaponry if his administration follows through with a controversial plan to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"We are determined and we are united in order to defeat our enemies and those who want to destroy us," Netanyahu said Thursday in a recorded statement. "If we need to stand alone, we will stand alone. I have said that if necessary, we will fight with our fingernails."

Advertisement

The Israeli leader made the comment ahead of the country's independence day on Tuesday and a day after President Joe Biden said publicly that it would not give it offensive weapons to use in Rafah if it invaded the Palestinian city.

Related

The United States has been fully supportive of Israel and its war, sending it billion of dollars in military assistance, since it began Oct. 7 with Hamas' bloody surprise attack on the Middle Eastern country.

Though as the war in Gaza has dragged on, and as the death toll has ballooned to the tens of thousands, the Biden administration has grown openly frustrated with Israel, repeatedly calling on it to do more to protect Gazans.

Israel has seemingly flouted the criticism from its closest ally, and has for months argued its position on the need to enter Rafah where the remaining Hamas warriors in the enclave are believed to be hiding.

The destruction of Hamas and ensuring the inability of Gaza to be used to attack Israel again are two of several goals Israel seeks to achieve to secure victory in the war.

However, the United States, along with other nations and the United Nations, has now openly voiced opposition to the ground campaign, warning that it could create a humanitarian catastrophe.

Advertisement

And on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that the Biden administration has held up a shipment of bombs to Israel for re-evaluation over concerns of the looming Rafah campaign.

Later that same day, Biden said publicly for the first time that if the campaign is carried out, the United States would not send it weapons to be used in the invasion.

"I've made it clear to Bibi and the War Cabinet, they're not going to get our support if, in fact, they go into these population centers," Biden said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

"We're not walking away from Israel's security, we're walking away from Israel's ability to wage war in those areas."

Seemingly as proof that Israel does not need the United States' support, Netanyahu referred in his recorded response to the Arab-Israeli War of 1948, when five Arab nations attacked Israel after it declared its independence as a state on May 14 of that year, according to the U.S. Office of the Historian.

He said few had sided with them in the conflict, which they did not have weapons to fight due to an embargo on the state.

"But with great strength of spirit, heroism and unity among us -- we were victorious," he said.

Advertisement

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant similarly rebutted Biden's comments in a speech Thursday.

"I turn to Israel's enemies as well as to our best friends and say: the state of Israel cannot be subdued -- not the army, no the defense establishment and not the state of Israel," he said.

"We will stand strong, we will achieve our goals, we will hit Hamas, we will hit Hezbollah and we will achieve security."

Latest Headlines

Venezuela becomes first country to lose all of its glaciers
World News // 11 hours ago
Venezuela becomes first country to lose all of its glaciers
May 9 (UPI) -- Venezuela is the first country in modern history to lose all of its glaciers after climate scientists declared it is too small to be a true glacier.
Boeing jet overruns runway on takeoff in Senegal, seriously injuring 4
World News // 16 hours ago
Boeing jet overruns runway on takeoff in Senegal, seriously injuring 4
May 9 (UPI) -- Four people were seriously injured Thursday when a Boeing 737-300 jet left the runway on takeoff in Senegal. Six other people had less serious injuries.
Ukraine Parliament dismisses two Zelensky Cabinet members
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine Parliament dismisses two Zelensky Cabinet members
May 9 (UPI) -- Ukraine's agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi and Oleksandr Kubrakov, the deputy prime minister were removed by Parliament on Thursday in a reshuffling of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Cabinet during wartime.
Appeals court allows Hong Kong government to ban 'Glory to Hong Kong'
World News // 19 hours ago
Appeals court allows Hong Kong government to ban 'Glory to Hong Kong'
May 9 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the government had the power to ban the song Glory to Hong Kong, which had emerged as a protest song during 2019 pro-democracy demonstrations.
Bank of England leaves interest rates on hold at 5.25%
World News // 20 hours ago
Bank of England leaves interest rates on hold at 5.25%
May 9 (UPI) -- Britain's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, saying it needed to see more proof that inflation was falling before cutting the cost of borrowing.
Vladimir Putin says Russia facing 'difficult' period in 'Victory Day' celebration
World News // 21 hours ago
Vladimir Putin says Russia facing 'difficult' period in 'Victory Day' celebration
May 9 (UPI) -- Russia's Victory Day celebration marking the 79th anniversary of its defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II kicked off Thursday with a scaled-back version of the traditional military parade in Moscow's Red Square.
South Korea will establish ministry to address low birth rate, Yoon says
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea will establish ministry to address low birth rate, Yoon says
SEOUL, May 9 (UPI) -- Embattled South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday that his administration plans to establish a new ministry to address the country's record-low birthrate and aging population.
Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
World News // 1 day ago
Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
May 9 (UPI) -- Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof has been sentenced to eight years in prison, according to his lawyer.
Israel prepares to remember its war dead as fight with Hamas militants in Gaza rages
World News // 1 day ago
Israel prepares to remember its war dead as fight with Hamas militants in Gaza rages
May 8 (UPI) -- Israel's Memorial Day will be here in days and will be followed by the country's 76th Independence Day celebrations amid ongoing military incursions in Gaza and northern Israel.
European Commission calls for X to answer questions over content moderation
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission calls for X to answer questions over content moderation
May 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission demanded more information from the social media platform X on Wednesday under the Digital Services Act over its shrinking of content moderation team.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Venezuela becomes first country to lose all of its glaciers
Venezuela becomes first country to lose all of its glaciers
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
2 skiers dead, 1 rescued from Utah avalanche
2 skiers dead, 1 rescued from Utah avalanche
Vladimir Putin says Russia facing 'difficult' period in 'Victory Day' celebration
Vladimir Putin says Russia facing 'difficult' period in 'Victory Day' celebration
Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment
Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement