World News
May 8, 2024 / 8:59 AM

1 killed, six injured as Russian airborne attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure

By Paul Godfrey
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Krasylivka village, near Kyiv, on Wednesday, part of a massive overnight attack against energy and civilian targets across the Ukraine that killed at least one person and injured six. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
May 8 (UPI) -- Russia launched waves of cruise and ballistic missiles, rockets and drones against civilian and energy infrastructure targets across Ukraine overnight killing at least one person and injuring six, authorities said.

More than 50 missiles and 20 drones were launched against power generating and distribution networks over large swathes of the country from Poltava and Zaporizhzhia in the east to Kyiv in the center and Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia in the far west, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X.

Zelensky noted that the "massive" attack came on a day of "Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II," a holiday when Ukraine normally marks the anniversary of the unconditional surrender of Germany to the Allies on May 8, 1945.

A 65-year-old woman was killed by shelling in her home in a village 100 miles northeast of Kherson. A 40 year-old man was seriously injured and two women aged 47 and 65 suffered blast injuries as artillery fire on the settlement continued through the morning, the Kherson Military administration said.

Parts of Kherson city were plunged into darkness after critical infrastructure was struck and damaged along with the main railway track linking Kherson with the capital, Kyiv, Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in a social media update.

A strike targeting energy equipment in the Oleksandriiskyi district of the Kirovohrad region of central Ukraine injured an 8-year-old child and damaged 13 houses and more than two dozen garages, Gov. Andrii Raikovychin said in a post on social media.

A drone strike in Poltava province set a critical infrastructure facility ablaze, according to regional governor Filip Pronin.

The overnight attacks "seriously" damaged three thermal power plants belonging to DTEK, the country's largest private energy provider. However, the company did not state which of its plants were affected.

In the Kyiv region, a 62-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were hospitalized after being injured an attack on the city of Brovary where civilian infrastructure was set ablaze by falling debris from a missile downed by air defenses, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko wrote on social media.

Kyiv residents also reported explosions in the city at around 5:30 a.m. local time, the regional military administration reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the overnight strikes were in retaliation for a series of recent Ukrainian attacks against Russia's oil processing and distribution infrastructure.

Latest Headlines

Israel reopens Kerem Shalom Crossing with Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel reopens Kerem Shalom Crossing with Gaza
May 8 (UPI) -- The Kerem Shalom Crossing between Israel and Gaza was reopened Wednesday, Israel said, permitting humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian enclave via the border for the first time since it was closed over the weekend.
North Korea's longtime propaganda chief Kim Ki Nam dies at 94
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea's longtime propaganda chief Kim Ki Nam dies at 94
SEOUL, May 8 (UPI) -- Kim Ki Nam, the North Korean official who oversaw the isolated regime's propaganda efforts and helped shape the cult of personality around the ruling Kim family dynasty, died at age 94, state media reported Wednesday.
New Swiss Army Knife model to eliminate the knife
World News // 8 hours ago
New Swiss Army Knife model to eliminate the knife
May 8 (UPI) -- The maker of the Swiss Army Knife is taking the knife out of the century-old pocket tool's latest model due to weapons regulations around the world.
U.S. sanctions, indicts Russian national for leading LockBit ransomware group
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. sanctions, indicts Russian national for leading LockBit ransomware group
May 7 (UPI) -- The United States and its allies on Tuesday sanctioned and indicted Dmitry Yuryevich Khoroshev, a Russian national accused of leading the Russia-based LockBit ransomware group.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Arrest Netanyahu for 'crimes against humanity'
World News // 18 hours ago
Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Arrest Netanyahu for 'crimes against humanity'
May 7 (UPI) -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., says Israel is about to commit "crimes against humanity" and on Tuesday urged the International Criminal Court to arrest Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli military captures Gaza side of Rafah border crossing
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military captures Gaza side of Rafah border crossing
May 7 (UPI) -- Israel's military on Tuesday said it launched an operation into Rafah overnight and gained control of the Gazan border crossing with Egypt.
At least six dead, dozens missing in South African building collapse
World News // 20 hours ago
At least six dead, dozens missing in South African building collapse
May 7 (UPI) -- A multi-story building collapsed in George, South Africa in the country's western cape on Monday afternoon, killing at least six people with 46 remaining unaccounted for as of Tuesday morning, officials said.
Ukraine says 2 undercover military officials arrested in plot to assassinate Zelensky
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine says 2 undercover military officials arrested in plot to assassinate Zelensky
May 7 (UPI) -- The security service of war-torn Ukraine revealed a foiled assassination plot on President Volodymyr Zelelsky and other top officials by two undercover Ukranian colonels.
Putin inaugurated as Russian president for fifth time, West boycotts
World News // 23 hours ago
Putin inaugurated as Russian president for fifth time, West boycotts
May 7 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin was inaugurated to his fifth term in office on Tuesday despite much of the Western world, including the United States, boycotting the ceremony because of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Details released of British military personnel exposed in data breach
World News // 1 day ago
Details released of British military personnel exposed in data breach
May 7 (UPI) -- A security breach at an outside contractor inadvertently allowed hackers to access the payroll data of virtually all members of Britain's armed forces -- an estimated 270,000 people.
