Britain expels Russian spy, sets other restrictions against Moscow

May 8 (UPI) -- The British government announced on Wednesday it was expelling a Russian spy, removing diplomatic premises status from Russian-owned property and other actions to counter alleged intelligence activities by Moscow. British officials charged that a Russian defense attache was actually an "undeclared military intelligence officer" in expelling him. Britain said it will place new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, along with limiting the length of time Kremlin diplomats can spend in Britain. Advertisement

"We are taking action to send a strong deterrence message to Russia and to further reduce the ability of the Russian Intelligence Service to threaten the U.K.," Home Secretary James Cleverly said.

"We will stand firm in the face of the Russian threat to the U.K. and our way of life."

In addition to the other actions British authorities removed diplomatic premises status from Seacon Heath in Sussex and the Trade and Defense Section in Highgate. They believed Moscow was conducting intelligence activities out of both.

The moves come after Britain last charged two locals with aiding Russian intelligence after a suspected arson attack on a Ukrainian-owned warehouse in London.

"The U.K. and its allies have also attributed a number of malign cyber activity incidents in the U.K. to the Russian Federal Security Service in recent years," the British government said in a statement.

The government said those cyberattacks have centered around parliamentary elections, phishing campaigns and disinformation.