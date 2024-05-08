Trending
World News
May 8, 2024 / 5:23 AM

Israel re-opens Kerem Shalom Crossing with Gaza

By Darryl Coote
Israeli bombing inside Rafah in southern Gaza Strip as seen from inside southern Israel on Tuesday. Israel said Wednesday that the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Gaza was re-opened. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
Israeli bombing inside Rafah in southern Gaza Strip as seen from inside southern Israel on Tuesday. Israel said Wednesday that the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Gaza was re-opened. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The Kerem Shalom Crossing between Israel and Gaza was re-opened Wednesday, Israel said, permitting humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian enclave via the border for the first time since it was closed over the weekend following a Hamas rocket attack in the area.

The re-opening was announced by Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, better known as COGAT, as well as the Israel Defense Forces.

"Aid trucks are already arriving at the crossing. After a thorough security inspection, they will be transferred to the Gazan side," COGAT said in a statement.

The IDF added that the trucks were coming from Egypt.

The Kerem Shalom Crossing is located in southern Gaza, and was closed by Israel on Sunday following a Hamas attack in the region that killed four Israeli soldiers and injured several others.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke over the phone. The White House said in a statement that Netanyahu had agreed to ensure the crossing would be open for humanitarian assistance.

Israel on Tuesday invaded eastern Rafah, a city where some 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering amid the war that lies upon the Gaza-Egypt border.

Rafah is also the location of the important Gaza-Egypt border crossing, which remained closed Wednesday.

Israel on Tuesday had rolled tanks into eastern Rafah and bombed Hamas targets with warplanes during the seemingly limited operation. The Israeli military said it had secured the border crossing in the operation.

The attack did not appear to be the start of the long-expected and controversial ground operation that the United States and others have warned Israel against launching.

Israel has argued that it needs to invade Rafah to ferret out the remaining Hamas warriors in the Palestinian enclave, while the United Nations has warned that such an invasion would create a humanitarian disaster.

