Berlin's Senator for Economic Affairs Franziska Giffey was attacked outside of a library in Germany in the latest in a spate of attacks targeting politicians. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

A police report said Giffey was transported to a local hospital for a headache and back pain and later released. The suspect walked away after the attack.

Giffey said on X that she was having a conversation with a library manager when she "suddenly felt a hard blow to my head and neck from behind."

"A man had attacked me with a bag filled with hard contents," she said.

Giffey added she "never would have thought" she would be attacked at the library.

German Mayor Kai Wegner condemned the incident, saying such confrontations are "attacking democracy."

"We will oppose all forms of violence, hatred and incitement and protect our democracy," Wegner said. "We will discuss consequences in the Senate, including harsher penalties for attacks on politicians."

Last Friday, Matthias Ecke, 41, was hospitalized and needed surgery in Dresden after he was attacked by four people while putting up posters for his European elections campaign. A campaign worker for the Greens Party as beaten in Dresden moments earlier.

Politician Yvonne Mosler was being interviewed by a television crew when she was pushed the spat on.