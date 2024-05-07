Trending
May 7, 2024 / 2:52 PM / Updated at 3:00 PM

Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Arrest Netanyahu for 'crimes against humanity'

By Mike Heuer
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., urged the International Criminal Court to arrest Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others for "crimes against humanity" that she says will occur as Israel Defense Forces began their push into Rafah in southern Gaza Tuesday. File photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
1 of 3 | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said Israel is about to commit "crimes against humanity" and on Tuesday urged the International Criminal Court to arrest Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Over 1.5 million Palestinian civilians, including over 600,000 children, are trapped in Rafah," Tlaib said in a statement Tuesday.

Tlaib said the people in Rafah are "living in makeshift tents, without food, clean water, sanitation, medicine, or any form of shelter."

"Israeli forces have already killed over 35,000 Palestinians," she said, "and the families displaced in Rafah will now face even more unimaginable human suffering."

Tlaib urged the ICC to arrest Netanyahu and top Israeli officials to "hold them accountable" for what she described as genocide as described by "the Genocide Convention under international law."

Regardless of Tlaib's request, Israel and the United States do not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction. The Hague-based organization is not a part of the United Nations' efforts to investigate war crimes.

Tlaib said her fellow members of Congress "just voted to send Netanyahu billions [of dollars] more in weapons" and "gave their consent for these atrocities."

She said nowhere in Gaza is safe after the war was started when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killed about 1,200 and kidnapped some 250 Israeli citizens and others.

An estimated 99 hostages remain after Hamas released some and others died while in captivity.

Hamas on Sunday fired rockets and mortars into the largest humanitarian-aid crossing point into Gaza at Kerem Shalom, Time, the BBC and CBS News reported.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least four and injured another 10, prompting Israel to close the crossing and leaving Rafah as the only entry point for humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Hamas attack Sunday came as cease-fire talks failed. Israeli forces warned Gazans sheltering in Rafah to leave as Israel Defense Forces prepared to enter Rafah.

While Tlaib blamed Israel in large part for the plight of Gazan civilians, The Jerusalem Post on April 23 reported Hams militants had "deliberately killed aid workers, stolen food and manufactured a food crisis" in Gaza.

The Post cited a recent Fatah TV news video, which said Hamas militants are attacking aid workers and stealing supplies for two reasons. One reason is to prevent activity in Gaza by anyone but Hamas, according to Fatah. The other is to ensure Hamas controls all aid and its storage. That leads to food prices that no Gazans can afford, forming a food crisis, according to the report.

Fatah is an offshoot of the Palestine Liberation Organization and currently is led by Mahmoud Abbas.

The PLO formerly was among organizations listed as a foreign terrorist organization, but the United States removed the PLO from that list in 1988 after its leaders denounced terrorism.

The United States on Oct. 8, 1997, added Hamas to its list of foreign terrorist organizations and has maintained that designation throughout the war in Gaza.

Israeli military captures Gaza side of Rafah border crossing
World News // 10 hours ago
Israeli military captures Gaza side of Rafah border crossing
May 7 (UPI) -- Israel's military on Tuesday said it launched an operation into Rafah overnight and gained control of the Gazan border crossing with Egypt.
At least six dead, dozens missing in South African building collapse
World News // 3 hours ago
At least six dead, dozens missing in South African building collapse
May 7 (UPI) -- A multi-story building collapsed in George, South Africa in the country's western cape on Monday afternoon, killing at least six people with 46 remaining unaccounted for as of Tuesday morning, officials said.
Ukraine says 2 undercover military officials arrested in plot to assassinate Zelensky
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine says 2 undercover military officials arrested in plot to assassinate Zelensky
May 7 (UPI) -- The security service of war-torn Ukraine revealed a foiled assassination plot on President Volodymyr Zelelsky and other top officials by two undercover Ukranian colonels.
Putin inaugurated as Russian president for fifth time, West boycotts
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin inaugurated as Russian president for fifth time, West boycotts
May 7 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin was inaugurated to his fifth term in office on Tuesday despite much of the Western world, including the United States, boycotting the ceremony because of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Details released of British military personnel exposed in data breach
World News // 7 hours ago
Details released of British military personnel exposed in data breach
May 7 (UPI) -- A security breach at an outside contractor inadvertently allowed hackers to access the payroll data of virtually all members of Britain's armed forces -- an estimated 270,000 people.
Israel strikes targets in Rafah, says cease-fire deal accepted by Hamas inadequate
World News // 1 day ago
Israel strikes targets in Rafah, says cease-fire deal accepted by Hamas inadequate
May 6 (UPI) -- Israel said Monday it is pressing ahead with an assault on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza despite an announcement by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that it had accepted the terms of a brokered cease-fire.
Pulitzer Prize for Commentary goes to jailed Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza
World News // 9 hours ago
Pulitzer Prize for Commentary goes to jailed Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza
May 7 (UPI) -- Jailed Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for his columns written for The Washington Post criticising the war in Ukraine and the crackdown on democracy and free speech.
Australian woman charged with murder over mushroom meal pleads not guilty
World News // 14 hours ago
Australian woman charged with murder over mushroom meal pleads not guilty
May 7 (UPI) -- An Australian woman charged with three counts of murder on accusations of killing three members of her extended family last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
Qantas agrees to pay $79M to settle lawsuit for selling seats on canceled flights
World News // 1 day ago
Qantas agrees to pay $79M to settle lawsuit for selling seats on canceled flights
May 6 (UPI) -- Qantas said on Monday it has reached a settlement with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to resolve court proceedings over the carrier booking flight that had previously been canceled.
South Korea reopens DMZ hiking trails despite high tensions with the North
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea reopens DMZ hiking trails despite high tensions with the North
YEONCHEON, South Korea, May 6 (UPI) -- While tensions continue to simmer on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean officials are restarting an oft-interrupted tourism program that brings civilians to border areas along the demilitarized zone.
