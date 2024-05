At least six people died and dozens more remain missing after a building collapsed in South Africa. Photo by Kristy Kolberg/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- A multi-story building collapsed in George, South Africa in the country's western cape on Monday afternoon, killing at least six people with 46 remaining unaccounted for as of Tuesday morning, officials said. George Municipality authorities said that 26 people have already been removed from the building's rubble. They said it could take up to five days to completely go through the collapsed building to find survivors and bodies. Advertisement

Rescuers were also able to speak with 11 people still trapped in the rubble including four in the basement of the collapsed building.

"They will then begin the process of lifting the different floors off each other," chief director for disaster management Colin Deiner said of the next steps. "There is a possibility people could still be alive."

On social media, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa passed along his condolences.

"Condolences to the relatives and friends of the five people who have died in an incident where a building collapsed in George in southern Cape," he said on X before the sixth death was confirmed.

Ramaphosa said an investigation is underway to find out how the collapse happened and to bring closure to the families who lost loved ones.