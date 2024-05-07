Trending
May 7, 2024 / 1:35 AM

Australian woman charged with murder over mushroom meal pleads not guilty

By Darryl Coote

May 7 (UPI) -- An Australian woman charged with three counts of murder on accusations of killing three members of her extended family last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Erin Patterson was charged in November with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The 49-year-old mother of two is accused of killing Gail and Don Patterson, the 70-year-old parents of Erin Patterson's ex-husband, Simon Patterson, and his 66-year-old aunt Heather Wilkinson, last summer when she fed them a meal made with poisonous mushrooms.

Prosecutors allege that she intended to kill her then-estranged husband, who was not at the July 29 lunch at her home.

Ian Wilkinson, Heather Wilkinson's husband, was one of the four guests to the meal. He became critically ill after consuming the dish but survived.

She is also accused of attempting to kill Simon Patterson on three separate occasions, once in late 2021 and twice the next year.

Erin Patterson has claimed innocence.

On Tuesday morning, Erin Patterson appeared from prison via video link in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, located about 93 miles southeast of Melbourne, and entered her not guilty plea to each of the eight charges.

She also opted to fast-track litigation before the Victorian Supreme Court, changing her previous defense strategy of seeking a committal hearing, which would have occurred sometime next year.

Her barrister, Colin Mandy SC, confirmed for the court Tuesday that this is the method his client would like to pursue.

Pulitzer Prize for Commentary goes to jailed Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza
World News // 17 minutes ago
Pulitzer Prize for Commentary goes to jailed Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza
May 7 (UPI) -- Jailed Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for his columns written for The Washington Post criticising the war in Ukraine and the crackdown on democracy and free speech.
Israeli military captures Gaza side of Rafah border crossing
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli military captures Gaza side of Rafah border crossing
May 7 (UPI) -- Israel's military on Tuesday said it launched an operation into Rafah overnight and gained control of the Gazan border crossing with Egypt.
Israel strikes targets in Rafah, says cease-fire deal accepted by Hamas inadequate
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel strikes targets in Rafah, says cease-fire deal accepted by Hamas inadequate
May 6 (UPI) -- Israel said Monday it is pressing ahead with an assault on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza despite an announcement by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that it had accepted the terms of a brokered cease-fire.
Qantas agrees to pay $79M to settle lawsuit for selling seats on canceled flights
World News // 20 hours ago
Qantas agrees to pay $79M to settle lawsuit for selling seats on canceled flights
May 6 (UPI) -- Qantas said on Monday it has reached a settlement with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to resolve court proceedings over the carrier booking flight that had previously been canceled.
South Korea reopens DMZ hiking trails despite high tensions with the North
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korea reopens DMZ hiking trails despite high tensions with the North
YEONCHEON, South Korea, May 6 (UPI) -- While tensions continue to simmer on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean officials are restarting an oft-interrupted tourism program that brings civilians to border areas along the demilitarized zone.
Russia orders nuclear drills in response to Western comments on troops for Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia orders nuclear drills in response to Western comments on troops for Ukraine
May 6 (UPI) -- Russia announced that it would conduct tactical nuclear drills on Monday in response to what it claimed were "provocative statements and threats" from Western officials concerning the Ukrainian war.
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
World News // 23 hours ago
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
May 6 (UPI) -- The bodies of three surfers who went missing in April in Baja California on vacation were positively identified by authorities on Sunday, the state's attorney general said.
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
World News // 1 day ago
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
May 5 (UPI) -- Australian police shot and killed a 16-year-old following a stabbing attack that had "hallmarks" of terror, officials confirmed Sunday. The teenager attacked a man in a suburb of Perth on Saturday night.
Nearly 35,000 Palestinians dead as Gaza faces dueling famine, sanitation crises
World News // 1 day ago
Nearly 35,000 Palestinians dead as Gaza faces dueling famine, sanitation crises
May 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 35,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday, as Palestinians face dueling famine and sanitation crises because of Israel's actions amid the war.
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
May 5 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militia Hamas has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for closing the Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem.
