May 6, 2024 / 7:16 AM / Updated at 8:40 AM

Israel strikes targets in Rafah, says cease-fire deal accepted by Hamas inadequate

By Paul Godfrey & Don Jacobson
Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah on Friday that killed seven members of one family, according to medical sources. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah on Friday that killed seven members of one family, according to medical sources. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

May 6 (UPI) -- Israel said Monday it is pressing ahead with a much-anticipated assault on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza despite an announcement by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that it had accepted the terms of a brokered cease-fire.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the War Cabinet in charge of the Gaza campaign had "unanimously decided" late on Monday that Israel "will continue its operation in Rafah, in order to apply military pressure on Hamas so as to advance the release of our hostages and achieve the other objectives of the war."

The announcement came hours after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement to media outlets the militant group had accepted the terms of a cease-fire proposal during negotiations with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and Egyptian Minister of Intelligence Abbas Kamel.

The terms of the cease-fire deal agreed to by Hamas are "far from meeting Israel's core demands," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, but the government has nevertheless agreed to "dispatch a ranking delegation to Egypt in an effort to maximize the possibility of reaching an agreement on terms acceptable to Israel."

Shortly afterward, the Israel Defense Forces announced it was "conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza," where more than 1 million Palestinian refugees are sheltering in the wake of Israel's military campaign to smash Hamas' military infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported the IDF launched "carpet bombings" in densely populated areas of eastern Rafah and southern Gaza late Monday, quoting local sources describing intense shelling in the area.

The IDF move on Rafah was quickly followed by rocket fire emanating from the northern Gaza Strip toward the southern Israeli city of Sderot, the military told the Times of Israel. No injuries were reported in the attack, which was claimed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

"I reiterate my urgent call to the Israeli government & Hamas leadership to come to an agreement & stop the suffering," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a social media post. "I'm deeply concerned by indications that a large-scale military operation in Rafah may be imminent. Protection of civilians is paramount in int'l humanitarian law."

The Rafah assault appeared to be moving ahead as senior U.S. and Israeli officials indicated that Hamas' announcement of cease-fire deal was not based on terms agreed to by Jerusalem, according to CNN.

The proposal agreed to by the militant group calls for a permanent end to the war, they said -- a red line for Netanyahu that he has repeatedly rejected.

Israel early on Monday instructed about 100,000 Palestinians sheltering in Rafah to begin evacuating to "expanded" humanitarian zones elsewhere in southern Gaza ahead of the anticipated assault on the city.

The military air-dropped flyers, texted and called people telling them to leave for zones in nearby Khan Younis to the northeast or Al-Mawasi directly to the north near the coast, Israel Defense Forces said on X.

"Based on the approval of the political level, the IDF calls on the civilian population under Hamas control to temporarily evacuate from the eastern neighborhoods of the Rafah area to the expanded humanitarian zone," said IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee.

The IDF said the Al-Mawasi humanitarian area, with field hospitals, tents, and increased amounts of food, water and medication was also designed to facilitate a surge in the volume of aid flowing into Gaza "in cooperation with some international organizations and other countries," with a significant increase already seen.

The evacuation order came after U.S. President Joe Biden held a phone conversation with Netanyahu in which the president "updated the Prime Minister on efforts to secure a hostage deal, including through ongoing talks today in Doha, Qatar," according to the White House.

Washington said Netanyahu agreed to ensure the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza would remain open for humanitarian assistance for those in need.

The crossing had been closed after four Israeli soldiers were killed and 10 more were injured in a rocket attack that Hamas claimed responsibility for.

Biden, meanwhile, "reiterated his clear position on Rafah," in which he has previously urged Netanyahu not to attack Rafah and to reduce civilian casualties.

The latest figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry show that in the 24-hour period to Sunday, 29 Palestinians were killed and 110 injured, bringing the total number killed since the start of the current conflict in October to 34,683 with another 78,018 injured.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly located the Kerem Shalom crossing in northern Gaza.

Putin inaugurated as Russian president for fifth time, West boycotts
World News // 1 hour ago
Putin inaugurated as Russian president for fifth time, West boycotts
May 7 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin was inaugurated to his fifth term in office on Tuesday despite much of the Western world, including the United States, boycotting the ceremony because of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Details released of British military personnel exposed in data breach
World News // 3 hours ago
Details released of British military personnel exposed in data breach
May 7 (UPI) -- A security breach at an outside contractor inadvertently allowed hackers to access the payroll data of virtually all members of Britain's armed forces -- an estimated 270,000 people.
Pulitzer Prize for Commentary goes to jailed Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza
World News // 5 hours ago
Pulitzer Prize for Commentary goes to jailed Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza
May 7 (UPI) -- Jailed Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for his columns written for The Washington Post criticising the war in Ukraine and the crackdown on democracy and free speech.
Israeli military captures Gaza side of Rafah border crossing
World News // 6 hours ago
Israeli military captures Gaza side of Rafah border crossing
May 7 (UPI) -- Israel's military on Tuesday said it launched an operation into Rafah overnight and gained control of the Gazan border crossing with Egypt.
Australian woman charged with murder over mushroom meal pleads not guilty
World News // 10 hours ago
Australian woman charged with murder over mushroom meal pleads not guilty
May 7 (UPI) -- An Australian woman charged with three counts of murder on accusations of killing three members of her extended family last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
Qantas agrees to pay $79M to settle lawsuit for selling seats on canceled flights
World News // 1 day ago
Qantas agrees to pay $79M to settle lawsuit for selling seats on canceled flights
May 6 (UPI) -- Qantas said on Monday it has reached a settlement with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to resolve court proceedings over the carrier booking flight that had previously been canceled.
South Korea reopens DMZ hiking trails despite high tensions with the North
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea reopens DMZ hiking trails despite high tensions with the North
YEONCHEON, South Korea, May 6 (UPI) -- While tensions continue to simmer on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean officials are restarting an oft-interrupted tourism program that brings civilians to border areas along the demilitarized zone.
Russia orders nuclear drills in response to Western comments on troops for Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia orders nuclear drills in response to Western comments on troops for Ukraine
May 6 (UPI) -- Russia announced that it would conduct tactical nuclear drills on Monday in response to what it claimed were "provocative statements and threats" from Western officials concerning the Ukrainian war.
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
World News // 1 day ago
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
May 6 (UPI) -- The bodies of three surfers who went missing in April in Baja California on vacation were positively identified by authorities on Sunday, the state's attorney general said.
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
World News // 1 day ago
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
May 5 (UPI) -- Australian police shot and killed a 16-year-old following a stabbing attack that had "hallmarks" of terror, officials confirmed Sunday. The teenager attacked a man in a suburb of Perth on Saturday night.
