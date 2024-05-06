Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 6, 2024 / 9:37 AM

Russia orders nuclear drills in response to Western comments on troops for Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday it would launch tactical nuclear drills with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov citing comments by Emmanuel Macron about sending Western troops to Ukraine. File Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI
1 of 3 | Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday it would launch tactical nuclear drills with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov citing comments by Emmanuel Macron about sending Western troops to Ukraine. File Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Russia announced Monday that it would conduct tactical nuclear drills in response to what it claimed were "provocative statements and threats" from Western officials concerning the Ukrainian war.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the nuclear exercises would be to "maintain the readiness of personnel and equipment" and to ensure the "territorial integrity and sovereignty" of Russia. The drills would practice the use of "non-strategic nuclear weapons."

Advertisement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the drills were in response to French President Emmanuel Macron last week as well as additional comments from the British and U.S. governments.

Macron made the comments in a story published in The Economist, saying he was "not ruling anything out" in support of Ukraine, including sending Western troops there.

Related

"We have undoubtedly been too hesitant by defining the limits of our action to someone who no longer has any and who is the aggressor," he said.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev responded to Macron's comments on Monday, saying that any deployment of Western troops into Ukraine to fight Russia would amount to declaring war.

Advertisement

"Sending their troops to the territory of former Ukraine will mean their direct involvement in the war," Medvedev said, according to the state-run news agency TASS. "We will have to respond to this. And, alas, not on the territory of former Ukraine."

He called the comments by Macron a "shameless calculation for political bonus points," adding that Western leaders who move to send troops to Ukraine "won't be able to hide on Capitol Hill, or in Elysee Place, or on 10 Downing Street."

Ukraine's military intelligence agency described Moscow's plans for the drills as "nuclear blackmail."

"We do not see here anything new except for the information effect and statements," Ukraine's Andriy Yusov said. "Nuclear blackmail is a constant practice of Putin's regime."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to take the use of nuclear weapons off the table since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has even moved nuclear weapons to ally Belarus but has not followed through to use them.

Latest Headlines

South Korea reopens DMZ hiking trails despite high tensions with the North
World News // 5 minutes ago
South Korea reopens DMZ hiking trails despite high tensions with the North
YEONCHEON, South Korea, May 6 (UPI) -- While tensions continue to simmer on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean officials are restarting an oft-interrupted tourism program that brings civilians to border areas along the demilitarized zone.
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
World News // 2 hours ago
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
May 6 (UPI) -- The bodies of three surfers who went missing in April in Baja California on vacation were positively identified by authorities on Sunday, the state's attorney general said.
Israeli military tells first Palestinians to move out of southern Gaza city of Rafah
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli military tells first Palestinians to move out of southern Gaza city of Rafah
May 6 (UPI) -- Israel began instructing early Monday around 100,000 Palestinians sheltering in Rafah to begin evacuating to "expanded" humanitarian zones elsewhere in southern Gaza ahead of an anticipated offensive on the city.
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
World News // 18 hours ago
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
May 5 (UPI) -- Australian police shot and killed a 16-year-old following a stabbing attack that had "hallmarks" of terror, officials confirmed Sunday. The teenager attacked a man in a suburb of Perth on Saturday night.
Nearly 35,000 Palestinians dead as Gaza faces dueling famine, sanitation crises
World News // 19 hours ago
Nearly 35,000 Palestinians dead as Gaza faces dueling famine, sanitation crises
May 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 35,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday, as Palestinians face dueling famine and sanitation crises because of Israel's actions amid the war.
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
World News // 23 hours ago
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
May 5 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militia Hamas has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for closing the Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem.
Israeli government raids, shutters Al Jazeera
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli government raids, shutters Al Jazeera
May 5 (UPI) -- The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raided the Jerusalem offices of Al Jazeera and shuttered the news broadcaster as critics blasted the move as a blow to press freedom.
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on 'wanted' list; charges not specified
World News // 1 day ago
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on 'wanted' list; charges not specified
May 4 (UPI) -- The Russian Interior Ministry on Saturday placed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a criminal "wanted" list for unspecified charges.
Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil
World News // 1 day ago
Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil
May 4 (UPI) -- Nearly 60 people have died in massive floods and landslides in southern Brazil caused by days of heavy rain, local officials say.
Hopes for Gaza cease-fire surge with new negotiation round; Israel downplays progress
World News // 1 day ago
Hopes for Gaza cease-fire surge with new negotiation round; Israel downplays progress
May 4 (UPI) -- Hopes for a Gaza cease-fire surged Saturday as a Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt for negotiations on a deal to release long-held hostages, but Israeli officials downplayed the possibility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli government raids, shutters Al Jazeera
Israeli government raids, shutters Al Jazeera
NYPD's references to 'outside agitators' at student protests spark criticism
NYPD's references to 'outside agitators' at student protests spark criticism
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration
Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement