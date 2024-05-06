Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified

May 6 (UPI) -- Family members identified the bodies of three people who went missing in Baja California, the Mexican state's attorney general said.

Mexican officials said the bodies found in a remote well in La Bocana, Baja California were those of Australian brothers, Jake Robinson and Callum Robinson and Jack Carter Rhoads, of the United States.

Advertisement

The three surfers had been vacationing in Baja California and went missing on April 27 when they did not appear at their AirBnB in Rosarito, Mexico as expected, and Callum did not appear at work in San Diego the following Monday.

Officials said a fourth body was found in the well but it was believed to be from an unrelated incident.

All three men were killed by gunshot wounds to the head, the Ensenada medical examiner's office said on Friday.

Authorities earlier had arrested two brothers and a woman romantically linked to one of them in connection with the investigation into the deaths.

Authorities said they believe the Robinsons and Rhoads were attempting to stop the theft of their pickup truck when they were killed. Baja California prosecutors believe the suspects shot the tourists because they wanted the tires from the vehicle.

Advertisement

Ensenada, near where the bodies were found, is about 75 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border. It has been an attractive location for surfers because of its waves and has been considered safer for tourists.

Violence in Baja California has increased as local drug gangs fight for turf control but has remained popular among tourists.