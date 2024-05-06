Trending
May 6, 2024 / 7:16 AM

Israeli military tells first Palestinians to move out of southern Gaza city of Rafah

By Paul Godfrey
Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah on Friday that killed seven members of one family, according to medical sources. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah on Friday that killed seven members of one family, according to medical sources. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday began instructing about 100,000 Palestinians sheltering in Rafah to begin evacuating to "expanded" humanitarian zones elsewhere in southern Gaza ahead of an anticipated assault on the city by its forces.

The military air-dropped flyers, texted and called people telling them to leave for zones in nearby Khan Younis to the northeast or Al-Mawasi directly to the north near the coast, Israel Defense Forces said on X.

"Based on the approval of the political level, the IDF calls on the civilian population under Hamas control to temporarily evacuate from the eastern neighborhoods of the Rafah area to the expanded humanitarian zone," said IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee.

The IDF said the Al-Mawasi humanitarian area, with field hospitals, tents, and increased amounts of food, water and medication was also designed to facilitate a surge in the volume of aid flowing into Gaza "in cooperation with some international organizations and other countries," with a significant increase already seen.

The evacuation order came after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant updated U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a phone call Sunday with the latest on ongoing hostage negotiations, humanitarian assistance efforts and the Rafah situation.

Austin reaffirmed his commitment to the unconditional return of all hostages and stressed the need for any potential Israeli military operation in Rafah to include a "credible plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians and maintain the flow of humanitarian aid," according to a Pentagon news release.

Austin also extended his condolences for a Hamas rocket and mortar barrage launched from Rafah at an army post on the Kerem Shalom border-crossing Sunday that killed three Israeli soldiers and injured 10.

At least 19 Palestinians were killed in IDF airstrikes overnight after the Hamas attack prompted the IDF to close the entry point. The IDF's casualty toll rose to four Monday morning with the news that an 18-year-old soldier hurt in the attack had died of his injuries.

The latest figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry show that in the 24-hour period to Sunday, 29 Palestinians were killed and 110 injured, bringing the total number killed since the start of the current conflict in October to 34,683 with another 78,018 injured.

