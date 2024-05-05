Advertisement
World News
May 5, 2024 / 3:30 PM / Updated at 6:10 PM

Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police

By Mark Moran
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media about the Bondi Junction stabbings, during a press conference in Canberra, Australia, on April 13,. The country was reacting to yet another stabbing Saturday night in Perth. Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media about the Bondi Junction stabbings, during a press conference in Canberra, Australia, on April 13,. The country was reacting to yet another stabbing Saturday night in Perth. Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE

May 5 (UPI) -- Australian police shot and killed a 16-year-old following a stabbing attack that had "hallmarks" of terror, officials confirmed Sunday. The teenager attacked a man in a suburb of Perth Saturday night.

"It's a very tragic event in Western Australia," Police Commissioner Col Blanch said at a news conference Sunday morning. "It saddens me that I have to be here today talking about this incident."

Advertisement

Officers were called to the scene about 10:15 p.m. local time Saturday by a witness reporting a man armed with a knife in a parking garage in Perth.

Responding officers drew tasers, which failed to stop the teen as he rushed at them. When the suspect did not comply with orders to stop, one of the officers fired their weapon at him, fatally wounding him, police said.

Related

At the scene, investigators also found another man in his 30s who suffered a stabbing wound in the back. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

The emergency caller was reported to have been the teen, who told dispatchers he was prepared to commit a violent act at about 10 p.m. Witnesses also told police the teen had a knife.

Advertisement

"There are indications that he had been radicalized online," Roger Cook, the premier of the state of Western Australia, said in the news conference. "But I want to reassure the community that it appears he acted solely alone."

Blanch said that the attack "has the hallmarks" of a terrorist act, CNN reported, adding that it "meets the criteria or at least the definition" of this type of crime.

"We are a peace-loving nation, and there is no place for violent extremism in Australia," Australia's prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said in a post on X in response to Saturday's episode.

The latest event occurred in the wake of two additional stabbing attacks across the country, violent outbursts that have not historically been common in Australia.

Six people were killed and a dozen others injured in a stabbing incident at a shopping mall in Sydney on April 13.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested a few days later in connection with the stabbing of an Assyrian Orthodox bishop and several other people during a church service. Police said that incident was not an act of terrorism.

Latest Headlines

Nearly 35,000 Palestinians dead as Gaza faces dueling famine, sanitation crises
World News // 8 hours ago
Nearly 35,000 Palestinians dead as Gaza faces dueling famine, sanitation crises
May 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 35,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday, as Palestinians face dueling famine and sanitation crises because of Israel's actions amid the war.
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
World News // 13 hours ago
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
May 5 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militia Hamas has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for closing the Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem.
Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera
May 5 (UPI) -- The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raided the Jerusalem offices of Al-Jazeera and shuttered the news broadcaster as critics blasted the move as a blow to press freedom.
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on 'wanted' list; charges not specified
World News // 1 day ago
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on 'wanted' list; charges not specified
May 4 (UPI) -- The Russian Interior Ministry on Saturday placed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a criminal "wanted" list for unspecified charges.
Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil
World News // 1 day ago
Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil
May 4 (UPI) -- Nearly 60 people have died in massive floods and landslides in southern Brazil caused by days of heavy rain, local officials say.
Hopes for Gaza cease-fire surge with new negotiation round; Israel downplays progress
World News // 1 day ago
Hopes for Gaza cease-fire surge with new negotiation round; Israel downplays progress
May 4 (UPI) -- Hopes for a Gaza cease-fire surged Saturday as a Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt for negotiations on a deal to release long-held hostages, but Israeli officials downplayed the possibility.
Canadian RCMP arrests 3 in connection to slaying of prominent Sikh separatist
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian RCMP arrests 3 in connection to slaying of prominent Sikh separatist
May 4 (UPI) -- Federal police in Canada have arrested three Indian nationals accused of the assassination of a prominent Sikh separatist leader last year and are not ruling out "connections to the government of India."
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
World News // 1 day ago
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
May 4 (UPI) -- Mexican officials on Saturday said they charged three people in connection with the disappearance of three tourists who went missing in Baja California last month.
London Mayor Khan wins 3rd term as ruling Tories see big losses across Britain
World News // 1 day ago
London Mayor Khan wins 3rd term as ruling Tories see big losses across Britain
May 4 (UPI) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan officially secured a third term on Saturday as local election results across Britain showed the ruling Conservative Party suffering heavy losses across the board.
Poland says it too targeted in Russian cyberattacks across Europe
World News // 1 day ago
Poland says it too targeted in Russian cyberattacks across Europe
May 4 (UPI) -- The Polish government says it was also the target of a Russian-backed hacking group that European and U.S. officials claim has carried out a series of cyberattacks against democratic institutions in Europe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera
Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera
NYPD's references to 'outside agitators' at student protests spark criticism
NYPD's references to 'outside agitators' at student protests spark criticism
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration
Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement