Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 19, 2024 / 9:03 AM

Two Polish men arrested over attack on Navalny aide Leonid Volkov

By Paul Godfrey
The Warsaw district prosecutor's office is holding two Polish citizens on suspicion of carrying out a violent attack in Lithuania last month on exiled Russian political dissident Leonid Volkov (R), pictured here with Yulia Navalnaya at the European Parliament in October 2022. File photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE
The Warsaw district prosecutor's office is holding two Polish citizens on suspicion of carrying out a violent attack in Lithuania last month on exiled Russian political dissident Leonid Volkov (R), pictured here with Yulia Navalnaya at the European Parliament in October 2022. File photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- Two Polish men were arrested on suspicion of carrying out a "brutal" attack on exiled Russian political dissident Leonid Volkov, the former chief of staff of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at his home in Vilnius last month, authorities said Friday.

Confirming the arrests Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda thanked his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and the security forces of both countries.

Advertisement

"Navalny aide Leonid Volkov was brutally attacked in Vilnius. Today, I am glad to announce that suspects have been detained in Poland. Thank you to Andrzej Duda, Polish and Lithuanian law enforcement. Together we warn the organizers of the crime: do not try to repeat it," Nauseda said in a post on X.

Volkov hailed the arrests and thanked authorities in both countries for their dogged efforts to track down the perpetrators of a March 12 hammer attack that left him with a broken arm and bloodied leg in what he described at the time as "an obvious, typical, gangster greeting from Putin, from bandit St. Petersburg."

Related

"I don't know any other details yet, but I can say: I have seen how energetically and persistently the Lithuanian police have worked over the past month on this case, and I am very glad that this work has been effective," he wrote on social media.

Advertisement

The Lithuanian prosecutor's office said in a statement that the men were in custody in the capital, Warsaw, after being arrested on April 3 and that the attack was motivated by Volkov's "beliefs and political activities."

Polish police confirmed they had executed a European Arrest Warrant and that the suspects were being held in judicial detention at the Warsaw-Praga district prosecutor's building.

Vollkov, 43, who received hospital treatment after being ambushed by an unknown assailant as he arrived at his home in the Lithuanian capital where he has lived since 2020, served as chairman of Nalvany's Anti-Corruption Foundation until last year.

The attack came two days before elections in which President Vladimir Putin swept to a third consecutive term but which Navalny's widow, Yulia, called on voters to protest.

Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service also placed Volkov on a "terror" list of individuals authorities believe are engaged in activities in support of groups Moscow deems "terrorist or extremist."

Latest Headlines

Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
World News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
April 19 (UPI) -- Explosions were reported early Friday near a military base in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, according to state-run news, as Israel appears have attacked the Middle Eastern country.
India heads to the polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for third term
World News // 2 hours ago
India heads to the polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for third term
April 19 (UPI) -- Hundreds of millions of voters in India, the world's largest democracy, are heading to the polls in a parliamentary election in which the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party's Narendra Modi running for re-election.
North Korea condemns U.N. envoy's 'aid-begging trip' to Asia
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea condemns U.N. envoy's 'aid-begging trip' to Asia
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- North Korea on Friday slammed a visit to Asia by the top U.S. envoy to the United Nations as an "aid-begging trip" meant to prop up an "illegal" sanctions regime against the isolated state.
Kenya's defense chief dies in helicopter crash
World News // 8 hours ago
Kenya's defense chief dies in helicopter crash
April 19 (UPI) -- Kenya's Chief of Defense Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolla has been killed in a helicopter crash, the East African nation's president said.
Trans-rights advocates decry Scottish clinic's decision to stop puberty blockers for children
World News // 17 hours ago
Trans-rights advocates decry Scottish clinic's decision to stop puberty blockers for children
April 18 (UPI) -- Scotland's only gender clinic has paused hormone treatment for patients younger than 18 following a landmark review of the treatment.
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran drone program in response to Israel attack
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran drone program in response to Israel attack
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday announced new Iran sanctions for the drone and missile attack on Israel.
London Met Police infiltrate company that helped phishing cybercriminals
World News // 23 hours ago
London Met Police infiltrate company that helped phishing cybercriminals
April 18 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday they have infiltrated a global online fraud service called LabHost, used by more than 2,000 cybercriminals to create fake websites to trick unwitting users out of money and v
Extreme temperatures in Sahel impossible without man-made warming, study finds
World News // 23 hours ago
Extreme temperatures in Sahel impossible without man-made warming, study finds
April 18 (UPI) -- A extreme once-in-a-century heatwave in Africa's Sahel and western regions that saw temperatures soar to a high as 48.5 degrees Celsius at the end of March and early April was caused by human-induced climate change.
Qatar is conducting a 'comprehensive evaluation' of its Gaza mediation role
World News // 23 hours ago
Qatar is conducting a 'comprehensive evaluation' of its Gaza mediation role
April 18 (UPI) -- Qatar's Prime Minister said Wednesday he is reassessing his country's mediation role to end the Gaza war and release the hostages because some are politically exploiting the efforts and defaming Qatar's role.
Germany arrests 2 over spying on U.S. bases for Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Germany arrests 2 over spying on U.S. bases for Russia
April 18 (UPI) -- Two men with dual German-Russian citizenship were arrested this week in a suspected plot to sabotage two U.S. military bases in the country in connection with its support of Ukraine, prosecutors said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs school chaplain bills, says Satanists not welcome
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs school chaplain bills, says Satanists not welcome
Police: Maryland 'mass school shooting' averted after teen's arrest
Police: Maryland 'mass school shooting' averted after teen's arrest
Bryan Kohberger defense alibi in Idaho student murders: He was nowhere near it
Bryan Kohberger defense alibi in Idaho student murders: He was nowhere near it
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
Extreme temperatures in Sahel impossible without man-made warming, study finds
Extreme temperatures in Sahel impossible without man-made warming, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement