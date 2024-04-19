Trending
World News
April 19, 2024 / 4:31 PM

International Olympic Committee develops guidelines for AI use

By Doug Cunningham
As organizers prepare for the Olympic's Summer Games in Paris, the International Olympic Committee on Friday launched its so-called Olympic AI Agenda to lay out guiding principles on the use of artificial intelligence. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 2 | As organizers prepare for the Olympic's Summer Games in Paris, the International Olympic Committee on Friday launched its so-called Olympic AI Agenda to lay out guiding principles on the use of artificial intelligence. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee Friday launched its so-called Olympic AI Agenda to lay out guiding principles and identify governing rules to mitigate risk and promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

In a statement, IOC President Thomas Bach said, "While we have already seen some stand-alone AI initiatives in some specific areas of sport, there has not yet been an overall strategy for AI and sport. This is why, today, we are presenting this first holistic approach: our Olympic AI Agenda."

Bach said the IOC is determined to harness "the vast potential" of in a responsible way. He said the AI Agenda creates a robust framework to implement it while ensuring equal access for all and to ensure self-determination for any individual.

He added that at the center of that agenda are human beings.

"This means: the athletes. Because the athletes are the heart of the Olympic Movement. Unlike other sectors of society, we in sport are not confronted with the existential question of whether AI will replace human beings. In sport, the performances will always have to be delivered by the athletes."

Bach said AI can be used to help identify athletes and talent worldwide.

Bach said AI also can improve safeguarding in sport, transform sports broadcasting and improve the spectator experience by making it more individualized and immersive.

The IOC held a 90-minute session with various experts from sport, technology, business and academia to discuss aspects of the practical application of AI tools to sport and how to implement them.

Intel Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Christoph Schell said in a statement, "The impact of AI everywhere will be transformative ... Adoption of AI is going to make sport more inclusive, competitive, safer and fairer. As a sports fan, this is incredibly exciting."

Molly Soloman, Executive Producer of NBC's Olympics & Paralympics Production said in a statement, "AI can enrich our presentation through data analysis, with graphics and enhanced video, personalization and predictive analysis. It can also help navigate the plethora of content the Olympic Games provide, connecting fans with the events and athletes they love, which will result in deeper engagement and spending more time on our platforms."

