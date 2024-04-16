Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 16, 2024 / 5:26 AM

South Korea's Yoon vows to listen to public after humbling election defeat

By Thomas Maresca
President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. Yoon said in televised remarks he would humbly accept the results of last week's parliamentary election, which saw his ruling People Power Party suffer a landslide defeat. Photo by Yonhap
President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. Yoon said in televised remarks he would humbly accept the results of last week's parliamentary election, which saw his ruling People Power Party suffer a landslide defeat. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, April 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday he would listen to the public and work to improve living standards after a parliamentary election last week sent a stinging rebuke to his administration and the ruling People Power Party.

"Helping people in need and taking care of their livelihood is the reason for the government's existence," Yoon said during televised remarks at a Cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

"In that respect, we must all humbly accept the public sentiment expressed through this general election," he said. "I will communicate with a humbler posture and a more flexible attitude, and I will listen to the people's sentiments first."

The opposition Democratic Party claimed 175 out of 300 seats in the National Assembly in a midterm election last week, holding onto a majority that will impede the conservative Yoon's agenda for the remaining three years of his mandatory single five-year term.

Related

Yoon's People Power Party and its allies claimed only 108 seats in the unicameral legislature.

In attendance at the Cabinet meeting were Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, chief of staff Lee Kwan-sup and several senior presidential secretaries, all of whom have offered to resign to take responsibility for the defeat.

Advertisement

The vote was widely seen as a referendum on Yoon, who has been saddled with low approval ratings over his handling of a wide range of issues from sky-high housing prices and soaring food costs to concerns over the country's plunging birth rate, which is the lowest in the world.

Yoon took office in 2022 after edging out his liberal opponent Lee Jae-myung by a razor-thin margin. The Democratic Party has held a majority in parliament since 2020, however, severely hampering Yoon's efforts to push through economic reforms that include taking on labor unions and reducing regulations on businesses.

On Tuesday, Yoon defended several of his administration's policies -- such as those meant to increase housing supply and protect retail stock investors -- but acknowledged that they didn't make enough of an impact.

"Over the past two years since taking office, I have walked a path for the national interest with only the people in mind, but I have failed to live up to the people's expectations," he said. "Although we did our best to set the right direction for government administration and put it into practice, I think it was not enough to create a change that the people could feel."

Advertisement

Yoon added that he planned to continue pursuing major labor, education and pension reforms, but would "listen more closely to reasonable opinions."

He also indicated that he would not back off on a controversial plan to increase medical school admissions, which has led to a standoff with striking trainee doctors that has dragged on since February.

Latest Headlines

As security concerns mount for Olympics, France outlines alternatives for opening ceremonies
World News // 15 hours ago
As security concerns mount for Olympics, France outlines alternatives for opening ceremonies
April 15 (UPI) -- The French government said Monday that the July 26 Olympics opening ceremonies will have alternative plans if needed amid growing safety concerns.
OpenAI opens first Asian office in Tokyo
World News // 19 hours ago
OpenAI opens first Asian office in Tokyo
April 15 (UPI) -- OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, said on Sunday it has opened its first office in Tokyo in a major step of the company's attempt to spread into Asia and beyond.
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
World News // 19 hours ago
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
April 15 (UPI) -- Four men attending a funeral at a suburban Sydney church were stabbed Monday in the second mass-knifing in the city in three days, authorities said.
Australia is in mourning, says PM following fatal mass stabbing in Sydney
World News // 23 hours ago
Australia is in mourning, says PM following fatal mass stabbing in Sydney
April 15 (UPI) -- Flags were flying at half-mast throughout Australia on Monday as it mourns Saturday's fatal mass stabbing at a Sydney shopping mall that left seven people, including the armed assailant, dead.
Middle East facing danger of 'full-scale conflict,' U.N. head warns following Iran attack on Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Middle East facing danger of 'full-scale conflict,' U.N. head warns following Iran attack on Israel
April 15 (UPI) -- The Middle East is facing the real danger of a "devastating full-scale conflict," United Nations head Antonio Guterres warned Sunday night as he called for restraint following Iran's attack on Israel.
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
April 14 (UPI) -- Thousands of Palestinians, including men, women, children, and elderly people, reportedly came under fire Sunday while returning to their homes in northern Gaza, many of them displaced since Hamas attacked Israel.
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
World News // 2 days ago
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
April 13 (UPI) -- Six people were stabbed to death and a man wielding a knife shot dead by police Saturday at a shopping mall in Sydney, authorities said.
Iran launches drone strike at Israel after attack on Damascus embassy
World News // 2 days ago
Iran launches drone strike at Israel after attack on Damascus embassy
April 13 (UPI) -- Iran on Saturday launched more than 300 drones at Israel, according to Israeli defense officials.
Biden returns to White House after Iranian forces seize container ship
World News // 2 days ago
Biden returns to White House after Iranian forces seize container ship
April 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden cut short his weekend vacation and returned to the White House Saturday after the Iranian seizure of an Israel-related container ship made the threat of retaliation more tangible.
Ukrainian commander warns Russian attacks on eastern front escalating
World News // 2 days ago
Ukrainian commander warns Russian attacks on eastern front escalating
April 13 (UPI) -- Russia's offensive on the eastern front has escalated "significantly" in recent days, Ukraine's armed forces commander-in-chief said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gets maximum 18-month sentence in movie set death
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gets maximum 18-month sentence in movie set death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement