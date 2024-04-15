Advertisement
World News
April 15, 2024 / 6:02 AM

Australia is in mourning, says PM following fatal mass stabbing in Sydney

By Darryl Coote
A woman places flowers at a makeshift memorial as Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said the nation was in mourning after six people were killed in a mass stabbing attack at a Sydney mall over the weekend. Photo by Flavio Brancaleone/EPA-EFE
April 15 (UPI) -- Flags were flying at half-mast throughout Australia on Monday as it mourned Saturday's fatal mass stabbing at a Sydney shopping mall that left seven people, including the armed assailant, dead.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, told the federal cabinet that it was a "difficult time for our nation and for Australians" after he visited the Bondi Junction shopping and transport hub where the attack occurred and laid a wreath on behalf of the country.

"This is a community in mourning, but it's a nation in mourning," he said.

"It is a very difficult period for our nation, but at times as Australians come together."

Authorities were notified of the attack at about 3:30 p.m. local time at the Westfield Shopping Center at Bondi Junction on Saturday.

Five people, including four women, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

At least 12 others, including nine women and a 9-month-old child, suffered stab wounds in the attack.

The assailant, 40-year-old Joel Cauchi of Queensland, was shot dead by police as he lunged at an officer, New South Wales Police Force said in a statement Sunday.

Albanese said four victims were released from hospital overnight, leaving five hospitalized, including one person in critical condition.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told Australia's ABC News that Cauchi appeared to be specifically targeting women in his attack, and this will be an important part of their investigation.

"It's obvious to me, it's obvious to detectives that it seems to be an area of interest that the offender focused on women and avoided men," she said.

Investigators are currently interviewing those who knew Cauchi to gain "some insight into what he might have been thinking," she said.

The NSW government announced Monday that more than $11 million in additional funding for the Coroners Court to allow for its investigation into the incident.

In a statement, it said the funding will allow for the investigation to proceed with trauma-informed care for victims and families, as well as give the court "certainty and ensure other inquests and inquiries are not delayed."

"The thoughts of our state and nation are with those impacted by this tragedy, and the NSW Government is committed to ensuring victims and their families are supported over the days and months ahead," it said.

