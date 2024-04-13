Advertisement
World News
April 13, 2024 / 12:41 PM

IDF recovers body of missing Israeli teen in West Bank as Jewish settlers riot

By Simon Druker
A missing 14-year-old Israeli boy has been found dead in the occupied West Bank, causing Jewish settlers to storm the village of al-Mughayyir armed with guns and stones in retaliation. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | A missing 14-year-old Israeli boy has been found dead in the occupied West Bank, causing Jewish settlers to storm the village of al-Mughayyir armed with guns and stones in retaliation. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- A missing 14-year-old Israeli boy was found dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday following an intense search during which Jewish settlers stormed a nearby Palestinian village.

The Israel Defense Forces announced they found the body of slain teen Benjamin Achimeir, one day after the Jerusalem boy went missing while shepherding sheep in the Palestinian enclave.

Advertisement

The military said Benjamin had been "murdered in a terrorist attack" and that the Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet and police are investigating the slaying.

During the extensive 24-hour search, Jewish settlers stormed the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir armed with guns and stones, prompting Israeli troops to intervene.

Related

At least 25 people were injured and a 26-year-old Palestinian man was shot and killed during the disturbances. It was not clear whether the bullet that killed Jehad Abu Alia was fired by a soldier or an armed civilian.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least eight people were hit by gunfire.

Israeli officials urged the public not to take the law into its own hands.

"I am saddened by the death of the boy Binyamin Achimair, who was murdered in cold blood by a vile terrorist," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Saturday on X. "The security system will reach the murderer and bring him to justice, as we have done with every terrorist and murderer."

Advertisement

Gallant appealed to the public to "let the security forces act quickly in the hunt for the terrorists -- revenge actions will make it difficult for our fighters in their mission - the law must not be taken into one's hands."

Achimeir was last seen early Friday morning, according to the IDF. The teenager set out with a herd of sheep from a farm near Malachei Shalom, an outpost on the West Bank near al-Mughayyir and northeast of Ramallah.

The sheep later returned to the farm without the 14-year-old, leading to the search.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned Achimair's murder.

"The abominable murder of the boy Binyamin Achimair is a serious crime. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"IDF and Shin Bet forces are in an extensive pursuit of the despicable murderers and all those who cooperated with them."

Latest Headlines

1 dead, dozens trapped after cable car crash in Turkey
World News // 1 hour ago
1 dead, dozens trapped after cable car crash in Turkey
April 13 (UPI) -- One person is dead, at least 10 more were injured and dozens are trapped high above ground on Saturday after an accident on a mountainous cable car in Southern Turkey.
Iranian media says IRGC seizes container ship in the Strait of Hormuz
World News // 1 hour ago
Iranian media says IRGC seizes container ship in the Strait of Hormuz
April 13 (UPI) -- Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have executed a helicopter-borne assault to capture an Israeli-related container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, official Iranian media reported Saturday.
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
World News // 3 hours ago
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
April 13 (UPI) -- Six people were stabbed to death and a man wielding a knife shot dead by police Saturday at a shopping mall in Sydney, authorities said.
Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
World News // 19 hours ago
Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
April 12 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli died in Florence Friday. He was 83.
European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts
World News // 23 hours ago
European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts
April 12 (UPI) -- The European Union pharmaceutical watchdog said on Friday that diabetes and weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are not tied to arise in suicidal thoughts and self-injury.
Polish parliament advances bills to loosen near-total abortion ban
World News // 1 day ago
Polish parliament advances bills to loosen near-total abortion ban
April 12 (UPI) -- Polish lawmakers Friday advanced four draft bills aimed at loosening the nation's near-total ban on abortion.
Belgium opens probe into Russian propaganda group targeting EU elections
World News // 1 day ago
Belgium opens probe into Russian propaganda group targeting EU elections
April 12 (UPI) -- Belgium's Prime Minister is accusing a pro-Russian propaganda network of paying members of the European Parliament to promote the Kremlin's agenda.
Bank of England to update inflation forecasting after Bernanke review
World News // 1 day ago
Bank of England to update inflation forecasting after Bernanke review
April 12 (UPI) -- The Bank of England said Friday it will reform its inflation forecasting after a review by former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. The bank called it a once in a generation action.
IDF says first Gaza food aid trucks have entered through northern Israel crossing
World News // 1 day ago
IDF says first Gaza food aid trucks have entered through northern Israel crossing
April 12 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that the first food aid trucks have gone into Gaza from the newly opened northern crossing from Israel.
Pope Francis to embark on tour of Southeast Asia, Oceania
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis to embark on tour of Southeast Asia, Oceania
April 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will visit Indonesia, the country with the world's largest Muslim-majority population, and three other Asian nations in September, the Vatican announced on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
Joe Biden says 'extreme voices' against racial equality put democracy at risk
Joe Biden says 'extreme voices' against racial equality put democracy at risk
Battleground Arizona: Senate race spotlights voters' independence
Battleground Arizona: Senate race spotlights voters' independence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement