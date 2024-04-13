Advertisement
World News
April 13, 2024 / 3:23 PM

11 Pakistanis shot and killed as terror attacks surge in Balochistan region

By Ehren Wynder
Terror attacks in Pakistan's restive Balochistan region have surged with 11 people slain on Saturday, authorities said. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Terror attacks in Pakistan's restive Balochistan region have surged with 11 people slain on Saturday, authorities said. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Armed militants have shot and killed at least 11 people in two separate incidents in Pakistan's Balochistan region, authorities said Saturday.

The first incident took place near the city of Noshki when about 12 armed men highjacked a bus traveling from Quetta to Taftan. After identifying the passengers, the assailants took nine passengers off the bus and then shot them to death, officials told the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

Advertisement

The victims were all men from the Pakistani province of Punjab. Their bodies were discovered under a bridge in a desolate, mountainous area.

In a separate attack on the same highway, gunmen fired on a car that drove through their cordon, the Press Trust of India reported. Authorities said the gunmen shot at the vehicle's tires, overturning it. At least two people, also residents of Noshki, were killed in the incident.

Related

The killings come during a surge of terror attacks targeting national security forces in the Balochistan region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attacks and sought a report on the incidents.

"We stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," he said. "Terrorists and their facilitators will be punished."

Advertisement

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti in a post on X offered his condolences to the victims' families and promised "the state will not spare their killers."

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attacks near Noshki. The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for three previous terror attacks over the past few weeks.

The Pakistani government has blamed Afghanistan's Taliban regime for sheltering Paksitani members of the extremist group, which the Afghan rulers deny.

Bugti at a press briefing said the government will revisit security plans following the incidents.

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian commander warns Russian attacks on eastern front escalating
World News // 36 minutes ago
Ukrainian commander warns Russian attacks on eastern front escalating
April 13 (UPI) -- Russia's offensive on the eastern front has escalated "significantly" in recent days, Ukraine's armed forces commander-in-chief said Saturday.
Top North Korean, Chinese leaders mark 75 years of close diplomatic ties
World News // 2 hours ago
Top North Korean, Chinese leaders mark 75 years of close diplomatic ties
April 13 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to strengthen his country's ties with China during bilateral meetings with senior Chinese officials, including its No. 3 leader, in Pyongyang on Saturday.
IDF recovers body of missing Israeli teen in West Bank as Jewish settlers riot
World News // 3 hours ago
IDF recovers body of missing Israeli teen in West Bank as Jewish settlers riot
April 13 (UPI) -- A missing 14-year-old Israeli boy was found dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday following an intense search during which Jewish settlers stormed a nearby Palestinian village.
1 dead, dozens trapped after cable car crash in Turkey
World News // 4 hours ago
1 dead, dozens trapped after cable car crash in Turkey
April 13 (UPI) -- One person is dead, at least 10 more were injured and dozens are trapped high above ground on Saturday after an accident on a mountainous cable car in Southern Turkey.
Iranian media says IRGC seizes container ship in the Strait of Hormuz
World News // 4 hours ago
Iranian media says IRGC seizes container ship in the Strait of Hormuz
April 13 (UPI) -- Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have executed a helicopter-borne assault to capture an Israeli-related container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, official Iranian media reported Saturday.
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
World News // 6 hours ago
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
April 13 (UPI) -- Six people were stabbed to death and a man wielding a knife shot dead by police Saturday at a shopping mall in Sydney, authorities said.
Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
World News // 22 hours ago
Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
April 12 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli died in Florence Friday. He was 83.
European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts
World News // 1 day ago
European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts
April 12 (UPI) -- The European Union pharmaceutical watchdog said on Friday that diabetes and weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are not tied to arise in suicidal thoughts and self-injury.
Polish parliament advances bills to loosen near-total abortion ban
World News // 1 day ago
Polish parliament advances bills to loosen near-total abortion ban
April 12 (UPI) -- Polish lawmakers Friday advanced four draft bills aimed at loosening the nation's near-total ban on abortion.
Belgium opens probe into Russian propaganda group targeting EU elections
World News // 1 day ago
Belgium opens probe into Russian propaganda group targeting EU elections
April 12 (UPI) -- Belgium's Prime Minister is accusing a pro-Russian propaganda network of paying members of the European Parliament to promote the Kremlin's agenda.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
Joe Biden says 'extreme voices' against racial equality put democracy at risk
Joe Biden says 'extreme voices' against racial equality put democracy at risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement