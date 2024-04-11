Trending
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds

By Mark Moran
Crewmembers aboard a U.S Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane, which aided in the search for three missing men found stranded on Pikelot Atoll. Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie/EPA-EFE
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy have rescued three people who were stranded on Pikelot Atoll, for more than a week, the Coast Guard announced Thursday.

"The mariners spelled out "HELP" on the beach using palm leaves, a crucial factor in their discovery. This act of ingenuity was pivotal in guiding rescue efforts directly to their location," said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, the search and rescue mission coordinator on the day they were located.

"This successful operation underscores the effective coordination and partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and regional partners. We extend our gratitude to everyone involved."

The three men, all in their 40s, left Polowat Atoll on Easter Sunday, March 31, in a 20-foot open skiff equipped with an outboard motor. They had experience navigating the waters in the Atolls.

The Coast Guard's Guam state received a distress call from a relative of the three men who said her three uncles had not returned from Pikelot Atoll, about 100 nautical miles northwest of Polowat Atoll.

Responders located the men on Pikelot Atoll on Tuesday evening and returned them and their boat to Polowat Atoll, Chuuk State, about 100 miles away.

"Our unwavering dedication to the search and rescue mission not only ensures the safety and well-being of mariners and coastal communities but also reinforces the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the United States and the FSM and with our DoD partners," said Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.

Weather and aircraft availability initially hindered the Guam-based rescue operation, but the Navy sent an aircraft crew from Kadena Air Force Base in Japan to the initial Coast Guard search area, which spanned 78,000 square nautical miles.

A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft located the men Sunday on Pikelot Atoll, and a U.S., Hawaii-based Coast Guard Hercules aircraft made radio contact and "confirmed they were in good health, had access to food and water, and recovered their skiff, which unfortunately sustained damage, rendering it and its outboard engine non-functional," a press release from the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard recommended boat operators equip their vessels with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) to help in emergencies like this.

"A growing number of maritime communities offer loaner programs for these devices, making it easier for everyone to access this critical safety tool," the Coast Guard said.

