April 9, 2024 / 2:42 PM

Soccer execs aware of terror threat; will proceed with Champions League soccer games

By Alex Butler
An increased police presence is expected Tuesday and Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in London and other UEFA Champions League venues. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
April 9 (UPI) -- The Union of European Football Associations is aware of alleged terrorist threats made toward the Champions League tournament, but plans to proceed with matches while working with local authorities, the governing body said Tuesday.

Posts surfaced this week online that show the image of a gunman standing in front of four Champions League venues -- Emirates Stadium, the Parc de Princes, Metropolitano Stadium and Santiago Bernabeu Stadium -- with the words "kill them all" included on the graphic.

Four first-leg quarterfinal matches will be played between Tuesday and Wednesday. Bayern Munich was to face Arsenal at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Emirates Stadium in London. Real Madrid was to host Manchester City at the same time at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Paris Saint-German is to host Barcelona at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parc de Princes in Paris. Atletico Madrid is to host Borussia Dortmund at the same time at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Related

"UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week's UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues," UEFA said.

"All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place."

Police and government officials from the host cities for Tuesday and Wednesday's games citied an effort to provide an increased and heightened security presences at the venues.

"We have a robust policing plan in place for tonight's match and we continue to work closely alongside the club's security team to ensure that the match passes peacefully," Ade Adelekan, deputy assistant commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police, said in a statement.

"If you see something that doesn't look or feel right, please report it to security or the police."

The second legs of the Champions League quarterfinal matchups will be held April 16 and 17 in Dortmund, Germany, Barcelona, Munich and Manchester, England.

