April 5, 2024 / 12:01 PM

European Union pledges $290 million to support Armenia

By Clyde Hughes
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, speaks during a plenary session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16. She announced aid to Armenia on Friday. File Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, speaks during a plenary session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16. She announced aid to Armenia on Friday. File Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- The European Union on Friday announced a $292 million commitment to Armenia meant to move the country away from its ages-long alignment with Russia.

The announcement comes after trilateral talks with Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The money would be used to support Armenian businesses and industry over the next four years, officials said.

"This support package we are presenting today builds on the success of an existing Economic and Investment Plan from the European Union for Armenia," von der Leyen said in a media statement. "It has already mobilized over half a billion in investments.

"I think this is great news. Now we can do even more with a fresh investment perspective. The European Union will continue to support reforms in Armenia through advice, technical support and funding."

Azerbaijan, a foe of Amenia which supplies natural gas to many European Union countries, had announced its displeasure over the meeting, von der Leyen, though, contacted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to reassure him about the EU's continued support.

On Tuesday, Blinken also talked with Aliyen, reinforcing the relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan but stressing the need to not increase tensions with Armenia that would jeopardize peace in the region.

The latest major skirmish started in September when Azerbaijan launched a military operation to control the breakaway region of Armenia-dominated Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee the area.

