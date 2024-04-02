Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 2, 2024 / 10:33 AM

Ukraine drone strikes hit Russian refinery, drone plant

By Paul Godfrey
Russian firefighters extinguish a blaze after a reported drone attack on the territory of the Klintsevskaya oil depot near Bryansk, Russia, on January 19. File Image courtesy of Russian Emergencies Ministry/EPA-EFE
Russian firefighters extinguish a blaze after a reported drone attack on the territory of the Klintsevskaya oil depot near Bryansk, Russia, on January 19. File Image courtesy of Russian Emergencies Ministry/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- A dozen people were injured Tuesday in dawn Ukrainian drone strikes on oil-refining and other military-industrial targets deep inside southern Russia.

The attacks on the Tatarstan region a thousand miles east of Ukraine set ablaze the Taneco oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, one of the country's largest, and struck a dormitory in the nearby town of Yelabuga, where at least 12 people, all students, were injured, according to local authorities.

Advertisement

Three of the injured were hospitalized, according to the state-run news agency Tass.

Ukraine intelligence sources said Ukraine's military was responsible for the attacks.

Related

Yelabuga is part of a foreign investment enterprise zone where Iranian-designed long-range "Shahed" drones, frequently used to attack Ukraine, are believed to be manufactured. The Taneco refinery, although important to the special economic zone, only accounts for around 2.6% of Russia's oil-processing capacity.

Ukrainian military intelligence said the Yelabuga strike "caused significant destruction of production facilities," but Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, insisted there has been no disruption to production.

Emergency services said the refinery was attacked by drones, but they put out the resulting fire in about 20 minutes.

Advertisement

However, Nizhnekamsk Mayor Ramil Mullin said a drone attempting to target the refinery had been "neutralized by electronic warfare" and that there had been no casualties or damage.

Russian authorities said the raid was part of an increasing effort by Kyiv to target energy infrastructure deep in the country's interior, which had seen attempted attacks against 11 other facilities in the past month.

Three weeks ago, Ukraine launched waves of attack drones against energy facilities in several regions, from Krasnodar in the south to Moscow and Yaroslavi 170 miles northeast of the capital, killing at least two people and injuring 11.

Ukraine's SBU special forces are also thought to be behind a Jan. 21 major blast and fire at natural gas producer Novatek's Ust-Luga export terminal near St. Petersburg, also caused by drones.

The incident grounded flights out of nearby Pulkovo International Airport serving St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad Oblast.

Latest Headlines

Japan says it will restart support to UNRWA
World News // 24 minutes ago
Japan says it will restart support to UNRWA
April 2 (UPI) -- Japan said Tuesday that it will continue funding a United Nations organization that helps Palestinian refugees after doubts have been cast on allegations that some of its employees were involved in the attack on Israel.
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
World News // 2 hours ago
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
April 2 (UPI) -- A student was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a "shocking" primary school shooting in a suburb of the Finnish capital, Helsinki.
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
World News // 4 hours ago
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
April 2 (UPI) -- U.S. non-profit World Central Kitchen said Tuesday it was suspending food aid operations in Gaza after the killing of seven of its workers in an "unforgivable" Israel Defense Forces airstrike.
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea Tuesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a slew of weapons tests by the isolated regime this year.
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
World News // 11 hours ago
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
April 1 (UPI) -- Four foreign aid workers with the U.S. nonprofit World Central Kitchen have been killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, the food aid charity reported Monday. The Israeli Defense Forces said it is investigating.
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
World News // 19 hours ago
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
April 1 (UPI) -- A senior Iranian military commander was killed Monday during an airstrike next to the country's embassy in Syria, according to Iranian media.
Israel's Knesset approves law allowing government to shutter foreign broadcasters
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel's Knesset approves law allowing government to shutter foreign broadcasters
April 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset on Monday approved a new law allowing the government to temporarily shut down the operations of foreign broadcasters deemed to be a security threat, which backers say is aimed at the Al Jazeera network.
IDF pulls out of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leaves devastation
World News // 23 hours ago
IDF pulls out of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leaves devastation
April 1 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces said it pulled out of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after a two-week operation that killed 200 "terrorists," but left most of the medical complex destroyed.
Turkey's opposition party scores key local election wins
World News // 1 day ago
Turkey's opposition party scores key local election wins
April 1 (UPI) -- Led by Ekrem Imamoglu's re-election as mayor of Istanbul, Turkey's leading opposition party scored impressive victories in local elections, appearing to send a message to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
World News // 1 day ago
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
April 1 (UPI) -- A knife rampage at a shopping mall in central Israel left two men and a teenager seriously injured before police shot and killed the assailant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago
Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago
Shares of Trump Media plunge after release of weak Truth Social sales figures
Shares of Trump Media plunge after release of weak Truth Social sales figures
Baltimore bridge task force scrambles to open temporary shipping channel
Baltimore bridge task force scrambles to open temporary shipping channel
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement