Advertisement
World News
March 24, 2024 / 5:01 PM / Updated at 9:23 AM

German Foreign Ministry condemns illegal Israeli settlements

By Adam Schrader
Palestinians search the rubble of a house that was hit by Israeli bombardment late the previous night in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI.
Palestinians search the rubble of a house that was hit by Israeli bombardment late the previous night in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- The German Foreign Ministry condemned illegal Israeli settlements on Sunday after Israel confiscated 800 hectares, or about three square miles, of Palestinian land.

"We strongly condemn the announcement to confiscate over 800 hectares of land in the Palestinian Territories as Israeli state land,'" the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

"This would be the largest appropriation in over 30 years. The settlements violate international law and fuel further tensions in this extremely fragile situation."

Before the war broke out in October, 199 Palestinians were killed by Israelis in the West Bank throughout 2023 -- including at least seven murdered by illegal Israeli settlers, data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs shows.

Related

The situation has gotten worse throughout the war, with Israeli citizens seizing groves of pomegranate trees and fig trees from Palestinian farmers as Israeli settlers force hundreds of Palestinians from their homes.

Still, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized support for Israel's security in a statement on Sunday.

"In the hell of Gaza, more than a million children, women and men are threatened by hunger. This must not go on for a single day. Together with our partners, we are leaving no stone unturned. The Israeli government must finally open the border crossings for much more aid," she said.

Advertisement

"We stand by our responsibility for Israel's security: Hamas must lay down its arms and must never again bring terror to Israel. But the goal cannot be achieved purely militarily. And military action has its limits in international humanitarian law."

She added that "only an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" that leads to a permanent ceasefire will keep the hope for peace alive as she gears up for talks in the region this week in which she said she will discuss "what a political horizon can look like."

Since the Palestinian militia Hamas attacked on October 7, Israel's allies such as Germany have repeatedly upheld that Israel has a right to defend itself, without stating whether that same right is extended to Palestine.

Some have pushed for a demilitarized Palestinian state led by the government of the Palestinian Authority, which rules the West Bank. So far, calls for a two-state solution to the conflict hinge on borders for Israel and Palestine established in 1967, which would not bridge the enclave of Gaza to the West Bank.

And, they are dependent on Hamas being defeated in Gaza or handing over power. The same would be said of Israel, which would effectively have to admit that it has sanctioned illegal settlements in Palestinian territories in violation of international law.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, experts including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are increasingly warning Israel that its strategy in Gaza could lead to insurgency from a population that has suffered from Israel's aggression.

Latest Headlines

Explosion injures 4 U.N. workers in Lebanon; Israel denies involvement
World News // 16 hours ago
Explosion injures 4 U.N. workers in Lebanon; Israel denies involvement
March 30 (UPI) -- An explosion injured four United Nations peacekeeping personnel on Saturday, the agency said, while Israel and Lebanon traded accusations over who was responsible for the incident.
Pope Francis presides over Easter Vigil after sudden absence on Good Friday
World News // 17 hours ago
Pope Francis presides over Easter Vigil after sudden absence on Good Friday
March 30 (UPI) -- Pope Francis presided over Saturday's Easter vigil at St. Peter's Basilica after cancelling a Good Friday appearance at the last minute due to health reasons.
World Central Kitchen sends second aid flotilla to Gaza
World News // 17 hours ago
World Central Kitchen sends second aid flotilla to Gaza
March 30 (UPI) -- The World Central Kitchen loaded four vessels that have set sail from Cyprus with food intended to help feed civilians in Gaza.
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
World News // 18 hours ago
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
March 30 (UPI) -- Government agents on broke into the home of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday as part of an investigation as to whether she abused her position to enrich herself with luxury watches.
Longtime Zelensky friend among Ukrainian presidential advisors fired
World News // 21 hours ago
Longtime Zelensky friend among Ukrainian presidential advisors fired
March 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shuffled his advisors Saturday, removing several people from their positions including his longtime friend and business partner.
Israel High Court orders freeze to ultra-Orthodox school funds; students eligible for draft
World News // 1 day ago
Israel High Court orders freeze to ultra-Orthodox school funds; students eligible for draft
March 29 (UPI) -- Israel's High Court of Justice on Thursday issued a freeze on funding for ultra-Orthodox educational institutions, effectively making their students eligible for military service.
Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of six Russian journalists
World News // 1 day ago
Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of six Russian journalists
March 29 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Border has denounced Russian authorities for arresting six journalists on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who remains in captivity.
U.S. forces destroy four Houthi drones fired at U.S. and coalition warships
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. forces destroy four Houthi drones fired at U.S. and coalition warships
March 29 (UPI) -- United States Central Command said Thursday night it destroyed four Houthi drones fired at a U.S. warship and a coalition vessel in the Red Sea.
British army ditches no-beard rule for enlisted men, officers amid recruitment drought
World News // 1 day ago
British army ditches no-beard rule for enlisted men, officers amid recruitment drought
March 29 (UPI) -- Serving soldiers in the British Army were granted permission to grow beards and mustaches after a century-old ban was lifted with immediate effect Friday, bringing the service in line with the air force and navy.
Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in northern Syria kill 36 government troops, say monitors
World News // 2 days ago
Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in northern Syria kill 36 government troops, say monitors
March 29 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah assets in and around the northern Syrian city of Aleppo in the early hours of Friday killed at least 36 government troops, a human rights group with people on the ground said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
Wash. state mom arrested, charged after 4-year-old son's body found by highway
Wash. state mom arrested, charged after 4-year-old son's body found by highway
Trump, Giuliani, others appeal to remove Willis and dismiss Georgia case
Trump, Giuliani, others appeal to remove Willis and dismiss Georgia case
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller
Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement