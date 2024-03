The home of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte was raided by police on Saturday after a weekslong investigation as to whether she illegally enriched herself with luxury watches. File photo by Mike Lawrence/U.S. Department of State/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Government agents on broke into the home of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday as part of an investigation as to whether she abused her position to enrich herself with luxury watches. Several international news agencies posted a video of the break-in to X, where Peruvian police forces are seen breaching the door of Boluarte's home with a battering ram.

The search, led by the Peruvian Prosecutor's Office, was part of an ongoing investigation into Boluarte's undisclosed luxury watches, which has been dubbed "Rolexgate."

Prosecutors launched the investigation earlier this month after journalists analyzed thousands of photos of Boluarte possessing at least 14 luxury Rolex-brand watches, some of which she had not declared to the National Elections Jury.

Boluarte, who has been Peru's president since 2022 after previously serving as vice president, has claimed at least one Rolex, valued at around $14,000, as an old possession from before her time in office.

"I came to the presidential palace with my hands clean and I will leave with my hands clean as I have promised the Peruvian people," she said.

Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen told local media on Saturday that the raid on Boluarte's home was an attack on her dignity.

Boluarte has had a contentious run as president. More than 50 people have been killed in protests calling for her resignation.

Her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, was ousted for attempting to dissolve Congress and install and emergency government.