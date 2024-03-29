British army ditches no-beard rule for enlisted men, officers amid recruitment drought

March 29 (UPI) -- Enlisted men and officers in the British Army were granted permission to grow beards and mustaches after a century-old ban was lifted with immediate effect Friday, although it may take a little while longer before any visible changes are seen.
The end for the last bastion of the clean-shaven face in the British armed services joins the Royal Air Force, which relaxed its ban five years ago and the Royal Navy where beards have been allowed for decades, came after a lengthy consultative review into the Army's rules on appearance.