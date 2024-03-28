Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 28, 2024 / 7:52 AM

Draft assisted dying legislation introduced into Scottish Parliament

By Paul Godfrey
MSP Liam McArthur hopes his draft assisted-dying bill that he tabled in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday will change the law in Scotland so that doctors can help terminally ill people to end their lives without fear of prosecution. Photo courtesy Orkney Liberal Democrats
MSP Liam McArthur hopes his draft assisted-dying bill that he tabled in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday will change the law in Scotland so that doctors can help terminally ill people to end their lives without fear of prosecution. Photo courtesy Orkney Liberal Democrats

March 28 (UPI) -- A draft of a bill that would change the law so that doctors and other medical professionals could help terminally ill people end their lives without fear of prosecution was introduced to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

The Assisted Dying Bill which is being tabled at Holyrood by Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur with the backing of 36 other lawmakers, will face scrutiny and possible revision in the Health Committee and is not expected to be debated on the floor until the fall, with a vote sometime in 2025.

Advertisement

MSPs rejected two previous attempts 85-16 in 2010 and 82-36 in 2015, but the latest move follows polling of Scots showing 78% of respondents support the legalization of assisted dying in Scotland, against 15% who oppose it. Support held above 72%, regardless of district or party affiliation.

Advertisement

McArthur said he believed that with strong public and cross-party political backing for the measure, the time was now right.

Related

"Currently in Scotland assisted dying is illegal, a situation that I believe is failing too many terminally ill Scots at the end of life," he said,

"It is leaving them facing traumatic deaths that impact not just them, but those that they leave behind. We can and must do better. That is why I am publishing my bill on assisted dying, which is being introduced formally in the Scottish Parliament today.

"The provisions I am proposing would be robustly safeguarded to ensure the process works as intended," said McArthur whose bill requires two doctors to certify a patient's mental competence and who would also be responsible for ensuring there was no coercion.

Patients would then administer the fatal medication dose themselves.

McArthur pointed to other countries, such as Australia, New Zealand and some U.S. states, where similar laws were working "safely and successfully" with ongoing strong public support.

"I hope that as they consider the provisions of the bill, my colleagues will look at the evidence supporting a change in the law and the wishes of dying Scots and vote to give terminally ill adults the choice they need," he said.

Advertisement

If passed, Scotland would become the first of the United Kingdom's four nations to enact the change which proponents argue would ease the pain and suffering of people with no prospect of recovery -- but opponents argue is a slippery slope.

They fear the terminally ill could feel pressure to die to relieve the cost and burden their care poses to their families and society -- and that the initial high bar determining who can opt for assisted dying may be lowered over time.

Opponents also said that support collapses well below 50% when all the facts and arguments are properly laid out to people.

Scottish leader, First Minister Humza Yousaf, has signaled he will not vote for the measure opposed by the country's main religious institutions -- the Catholic Church in Scotland, the Scottish Association of Mosques and the Church of Scotland.

However, in a shift last year, the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland voted to overhaul its long-held opposition, opting instead to "explore more deeply the diverse views held by Kirk members on the controversial subject."

In England, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor opposition, have both promised assisted dying debates in the next Parliament with a general election due by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Victory in Gaza only 'weeks away,' says Netanyahu as he courts support for Rafah offensive
World News // 4 hours ago
Victory in Gaza only 'weeks away,' says Netanyahu as he courts support for Rafah offensive
March 28 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's victory in the war against Hamas was only "a few weeks away" and that they have "no choice" but to launch a controversial ground offensive into Rafah.
U.S. adds new sanctions targeting North Korea's weapons program
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. adds new sanctions targeting North Korea's weapons program
SEOUL, March 28 (UPI) -- The United States imposed new sanctions on six North Korean individuals and two entities that generate revenue and facilitate financial transactions for the regime's weapons program, the Treasury Department said.
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
World News // 17 hours ago
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
March 27 (UPI) -- The Colombian Navy says it has seized three tons of cocaine in conjunction with U.S. Central Command's Joint Interagency Task Force.
United States, Britain issue sanctions to financial backers of Gaza Now
World News // 19 hours ago
United States, Britain issue sanctions to financial backers of Gaza Now
March 27 (UPI) -- The financial supporters of the media network Gaza Now, were hit by sanctions by the U.S. Treasury and the British Treasury for promoting terrorism on Wednesday.
Chinese President Xi meets with U.S. CEOs in Beijing
World News // 21 hours ago
Chinese President Xi meets with U.S. CEOs in Beijing
March 27 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday met with several U.S. CEOs and academics in Beijing in what appeared to be an effort reassure foreign investors amid global Chinese-U.S. tensions.
Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement
World News // 23 hours ago
Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement
March 27 (UPI) -- Two deaths and 106 hospitalizations led to an order Wednesday from Japan's health ministry to destroy red yeast rice supplement products made by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. containing beni-koji.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
March 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian prisoners of war are being executed by their Russian captors in ever higher numbers amid ongoing human rights and abuses and inhuman treatment, United Nations monitors said.
Japan's yen tumbles to 34-year low against dollar in trading
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's yen tumbles to 34-year low against dollar in trading
March 27 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen tumbled to its lowest mark against the U.S. dollar since 1990 on Wednesday, temporarily sliding to the 151.97-per-dollar level as investors continued to sell the country's currency.
Thailand's lower house passes same-sex marriage bill
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand's lower house passes same-sex marriage bill
March 27 (UPI) -- Thai lawmakers advanced legislation on Wednesday that would legalize same-sex marriage in the Southeast Asian nation.
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
SEOUL, March 27 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea launched a task force to counter North Korea's illicit oil smuggling operations, both governments said Wednesday, as Russia appears to be helping the regime circumvent U.N. sanctions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
2 bodies found in Baltimore bridge collapse as recovery paused to clear debris
2 bodies found in Baltimore bridge collapse as recovery paused to clear debris
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement