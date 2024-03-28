Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 28, 2024 / 9:33 AM

China suspends tariffs on imported bottled Australian wine

By Paul Godfrey
China is lifting import tariffs imposed on Australia's more than $650 million trade in bottled wine after almost four years during which it was effectively priced out of the Chinese market, the Australian Foreign Ministry said Thursday. File photo courtesy Washington State University.
China is lifting import tariffs imposed on Australia's more than $650 million trade in bottled wine after almost four years during which it was effectively priced out of the Chinese market, the Australian Foreign Ministry said Thursday. File photo courtesy Washington State University.

March 28 (UPI) -- China is lifting import tariffs imposed on Australia's more than $650 million trade in bottled wine after almost four years during which it was effectively priced out of the Chinese market, the Australian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Welcoming the resolution of the dispute, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a joint news release that Canberra had been notified China would remove the duties effective Friday, saying that Australia would drop its World Trade Organization complaint.

Advertisement

Wong said Australia's re-entry to the Chinese market came at a critical time for the industry that was in the interest of both Australian producers and Chinese consumers.

"This outcome affirms the calm and consistent approach taken by the [Anthony] Albanese Labor Government and follows the success of the similar approach taken to remove duties on Australian barley.

Related

"Since 2020, China's duties on Australian wine effectively made it unviable for Australian producers to export bottled wine to that market. Australia's wine exports to China were worth $714 in 2019," said Wong who thanked grape and wine growers for their patience and support.

"The Australian government's approach is to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest."

Advertisement

Reports in Chinese media said the commerce ministry had released a statement saying the 200% and up "anti-dumping" and anti-subsidy duties on Australian wine imposed amid a 2020 Beijing-Canberra spat were no longer necessary.

The breakthrough came days before a March 31 deadline for Beijing to finalize an "off-ramp" agreement struck last year to lift the tariffs in return for Australia dropping its WTO legal action.

"China wants good high-quality wine, and Australia produces it in places like Hunter Valley, as well the Barossa, through the Clare and even down near Canberra around Murrumbateman, across to Margaret River, down in Tassie [Tazmania]," said Albanese.

"It's such a great industry, it employs hundreds of thousands, if you take into account tourism, if we take into account everything else that comes from here," the PM said from a winery in the Hunter region."

A trade war between China and Australia that blew up over the COVID-19 pandemic also saw Beijing slap 80% tariffs on imports of Australian barley with about $1 billion but those were suspended in August.

China had alleged Australia was selling grain into its market at below production-cost, and subsidizing its farmers, targeting its key agri-export sector as punishment for Canberra pushing for an international investigation of the Chinese origins of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Draft assisted dying legislation introduced into Scottish Parliament
World News // 2 hours ago
Draft assisted dying legislation introduced into Scottish Parliament
March 28 (UPI) -- A draft assisted-dying bill that would change the law so that doctors and other medical professionals could help terminally ill people die without fear of prosecution was introduced to the Scottish Parliament.
Benjamin Netanyahu courts support for Rafah offensive: Victory 'weeks away'
World News // 5 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyahu courts support for Rafah offensive: Victory 'weeks away'
March 28 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's victory in the war against Hamas was only "a few weeks away" and that they have "no choice" but to launch a controversial ground offensive into Rafah in southern Gaza.
U.S. adds new sanctions targeting North Korea's weapons program
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. adds new sanctions targeting North Korea's weapons program
SEOUL, March 28 (UPI) -- The United States imposed new sanctions on six North Korean individuals and two entities that generate revenue and facilitate financial transactions for the regime's weapons program, the Treasury Department said.
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
World News // 19 hours ago
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
March 27 (UPI) -- The Colombian Navy says it has seized three tons of cocaine in conjunction with U.S. Central Command's Joint Interagency Task Force.
United States, Britain issue sanctions to financial backers of Gaza Now
World News // 21 hours ago
United States, Britain issue sanctions to financial backers of Gaza Now
March 27 (UPI) -- The financial supporters of the media network Gaza Now, were hit by sanctions by the U.S. Treasury and the British Treasury for promoting terrorism on Wednesday.
Chinese President Xi meets with U.S. CEOs in Beijing
World News // 22 hours ago
Chinese President Xi meets with U.S. CEOs in Beijing
March 27 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday met with several U.S. CEOs and academics in Beijing in what appeared to be an effort reassure foreign investors amid global Chinese-U.S. tensions.
Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement
World News // 1 day ago
Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement
March 27 (UPI) -- Two deaths and 106 hospitalizations led to an order Wednesday from Japan's health ministry to destroy red yeast rice supplement products made by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. containing beni-koji.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
World News // 1 day ago
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
March 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian prisoners of war are being executed by their Russian captors in ever higher numbers amid ongoing human rights and abuses and inhuman treatment, United Nations monitors said.
Japan's yen tumbles to 34-year low against dollar in trading
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's yen tumbles to 34-year low against dollar in trading
March 27 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen tumbled to its lowest mark against the U.S. dollar since 1990 on Wednesday, temporarily sliding to the 151.97-per-dollar level as investors continued to sell the country's currency.
Thailand's lower house passes same-sex marriage bill
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand's lower house passes same-sex marriage bill
March 27 (UPI) -- Thai lawmakers advanced legislation on Wednesday that would legalize same-sex marriage in the Southeast Asian nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement