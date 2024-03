The Colombian Navy, in cooperation with the U.S. Joint Interagency Task Force, says it has seized 3 tons of cocaine. Photo courtesy of Colombian Navy

March 27 (UPI) -- The Colombian Navy says it has seized three tons of cocaine in conjunction with U.S. Central Command's Joint Interagency Task Force. "In a joint operation the Aerospace Forces of Colombia and U.S. JIATFS managed to seize more than 3.3 tons of cocaine hydrochloride that were being transported in a Go Fast type vessel," the Colombian Navy posted to X Tuesday. Advertisement

Though the Navy released the information Tuesday, it did not say when the interdiction took place. The Navy did say, however, that the seizure was the largest in the Colombian Caribbean so far this year.

"More than eight million doses will not reach the streets of different countries, thus avoiding the impact on public health," the Colombian Navy said in a statement Tuesday.

The Navy said the boat was chased by water vessels and aircraft and was intercepted by a Rapid Reaction Unit from the San Andres Coast Guard Station.

"The subjects who manned the boat began evasive actions, throwing packages into the water, however, the professionalism and expertise of the Colombian sailors allowed the interdiction of the motor vessel," the Navy said.

When the motorboat was stopped, authorities observed occupants drop packages into the water.

Advertisement

"With this seizure, illegal organizations at the service of drug trafficking stop obtaining from the illegal trade in alkaloid on the international market," the Navy said.

The Navy said three Colombians, a Honduran and a Venezuelan were detained and that the boat was handed over to the attorney general's office.