March 27, 2024 / 9:22 AM

Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement

By Doug Cunningham
Two deaths and 106 hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's beni-koji supplements Wednesday led to an order from Japan's health ministry to destroy the products. The company has recalled them. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE
March 27 (UPI) -- Two deaths and 106 hospitalizations led to an order Wednesday from Japan's health ministry to destroy red yeast rice supplement products made by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. containing beni-koji.

According to the Japanese drugmaker and the health ministry one person died after taking malted rice beni-koji supplements for three years and a second death was reported Wednesday.

One of the deaths was caused by kidney disease, according to a doctor's report.

After revealing the deaths and hospitalizations Tuesday the health ministry notified the city of Osaka, where Kobyiashi is based, to destroy beni-koji products and the city issued the order.

Domestic and overseas companies have recalled products containing the ingredient.

The destruction order covers dietary supplements "Beni-koji coleste-help," "Naishi-help plus cholesterol" and "Natto-kinase sarasara-tsubu gold."

According to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, the company was notified of the first death Tuesday. The first report of possible health problems from the supplements came in mid-January and the company has been investigating.

Last week the company voluntarily recalled roughly 300,000 packages of its "beni-koji choleste help" supplement marketed to lower cholesterol.

The company said one of the deaths was a person who took that supplement from April 2021 to February 2024.

The specific harmful substance in the beni-koji supplements hasn't been identified yet, but Japan's health ministry, citing the Food Sanitation Law, has determined the supplements contain a harmful substance that has caused a health hazard.

