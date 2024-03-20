British authorities investigating Princess Kate medical records breach

British authorities Wednesday were investigating an alleged breach in Princess Catherine's medical records. The Information Commissioners Office confirmed the breach report in a statement. The Princess of Wales pictured with school children during her visit to a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 22, 2023. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UP5 | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- British authorities said Wednesday they are investigating a possible breach of the medical records of Catherine, Princess of Wales. The Information Commissioners Office said the inquiries follow a "breach report" it had received. Advertisement

"We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided," it said.

London Clinic chief executive Al Russell said the hospital has systems in place to monitor patient information and that a breach would result in "all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken."

"Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality," Russell said.

Princess Kate was hospitalized in January following a planned abdominal surgery.

She has not yet returned to public duties as Kensington Palace said at the time she would not resume her duties until after Easter.

British Health Minister Maria Caufield said the apparent breach of confidential medical information was "pretty severe." She said it's not acceptable and action is being taken.