Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds

Motorists with headlights on in daylight commute to work during continued heavy air pollution in the Indian capital of New Delhi, India on Friday, November 19, 2021. Only seven nations meet the World Health Organization's standards on air pollution, with India among the five worst polluters. File Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- More than 90% of the world's nations have pollution levels that exceed World Health Organization standards on particulate matter pollution with only seven reaching the target, according to the Swiss environmental technology company IQAir. Only Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, Mauritius and New Zealand met the WHO's standard of an annual average of five micrograms of particulate matter per cubic meter of PM2.5 -- defined as fine particulate matter of 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter. Advertisement

"IQAir's annual report illustrates the international nature and inequitable consequences of the enduring air pollution crisis," said Aidan Farrow, a senior quality scientist at Greenpeace International. "Local, national and international effort is urgently needed to monitor air quality in under-resourced places, manage the causes of transboundary haze, and cut our reliance on combustion as an energy source."

The WHO estimates that pollution is the cause of up to seven million premature deaths per year. It notes that PM2.5 is "the most dangerous pollutant" as its small size allows it to make its way through the long barrier and into the blood system where it can lead to cardiovascular and respiratory disease and cancers.

Tuesday's report found that 124 of the world's 134 countries and regions exceed the WHO annual guidelines.

Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Tajikistan and Burkina Faso were the top five most polluted countries in 2023 with PM2.5 levels nine to 15 times higher than the WHO's standard.

India was also home to four of the most polluted cities in the world, including Begusarai, which was the most polluted metropolitan area.

Canada was the most polluted country in North America for the first time with 13 of the region's most polluted cities.

Columbus, Ohio, was the most polluted major city in the United States, while Las Vegas was the cleanest and Beloit, Wisconsin polluted U.S. city overall.

The report found that Africa was the most underrepresented continent in terms of air quality data with one-third of the population lacking access.

"A clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is a universal human right. In many parts of the world the lack of air quality data delays decisive action and perpetuates unnecessary human suffering. Air quality data saves lives. Where air quality is reported, action is taken, and air quality improves," IQAir Global CEO Frank Hammes said.

Based in Switzerland, IQAir partners with international organizations, including the United Nations Environmental Program, to provide air quality data.

Data for the report was collected from 7,812 locations across 134 nations.