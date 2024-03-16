Iceland volcano forces town on southern peninsula to evacuate again

Image taken with a drone showing lava flow after a volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, in the Reykjanes peninsula southwestern Iceland in January. Another volcanic eruption began Saturday on the Reykjanes peninsula Saturday, prompting authorities in Iceland to evacuate the small fishing town and the popular Blue Lagoon tourist site. This was the fourth eruption in the area since December 2023. Photo by Anton Brink/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula are under evacuation following a volcanic eruption Saturday, the fourth eruption in the area since December. The Icelandic Met Office in a statement obtained by CBS News said a "volcanic eruption has started between stora Skogfell and Hagafell on the Reykjanes Peninsula." Advertisement

Minutes before the eruption, the IMO had warned of seismic activity in the area indicating a high chance of an eruption.

Authorities then began evacuating the famous Blue Lagoon geothermal pool and the nearby fishing town of Grindavik.

This is the second time town's roughly 4,000 people have had to evacuate, having only been cleared to return to their homes on Feb. 19.

Residents were forced to evacuate on Nov. 11 after three other volcanic eruptions occurred since Dec. 18.

A volcanic fissure opened right on the town's edge in January, which sent lava flowing into the streets and burned three homes to ash.

Blue Lagoon was evacuated earlier in March due to seismic activity. The popular tourist destination was closed for a week in November after 1,400 earthquakes were measured in 24 hours.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number of any European country. The Reykjanes Peninsula is home to a volcanic rift valley full of lava fields and cones.