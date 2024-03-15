Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 15, 2024 / 12:56 PM

U.N. report says Russia is targeting and torturing Ukrainian civilians

By Patrick Hilsman
A UN report released Friday finds that Russia is targeting and torturing Ukrainian civilians. File Photo by Alessandro Guerra/EPA-EFE
A UN report released Friday finds that Russia is targeting and torturing Ukrainian civilians. File Photo by Alessandro Guerra/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Friday said a report found new evidence that Russia violated human rights and international humanitarian law in its invasion of Ukraine.

The report by the U.N.'s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine released Friday said that Russian authorities committed the violations and corresponding war crimes in areas under their control in Ukraine, citing use of explosives in civilian areas and torture against civilians.

Advertisement

It said satellite imagery showed "indication of widespread destruction" throughout the city of Mariupol during a Russian siege at the start of the invasion, during which residents "describe unbearable suffering endured during relentless shelling and aerial bombardments which caused large-scale death, injury, and destruction."

At least 58 medical infrastructure buildings and 11 power stations were damaged or destroyed during the attack on Mariupol.

Related

The Commission also interviewed 50 women and 33 men who had survived the 2022 siege of Mariupol, who described emerging from shelter to find "dead bodies strewn on the streets and in the rubble of their homes."

It added that recent "indiscriminate attacks violating international humanitarian law committed by Russian armed forces" resulted in civilian casualties as well as destruction and damage to hospitals, cultural property and other civilian objects.

Advertisement

"We are concerned at the scale, continuation and gravity of violations and crimes that the commission has investigated and the impact on victims and the affected communities," said Erik Mose, chair of the independent commission.

Additionally, the report found new evidence that strengthened findings in a September report that use of torture by Russian forces was "widespread and systemic."

Friday's report reinforced the previous finding that torture is systemically used, including in Russian-administered detention facilities in occupied parts of Ukraine and Russia.

"Russian authorities have tortured civilians they suspected of cooperating with Ukrainian armed forces, to extract information," the Commission said in its report. "In the case of prisoners of war, perpetrators used torture in addition to punish and intimidate."

Latest Headlines

European Commission allocates $544M for artillery production to aid Ukraine
World News // 24 minutes ago
European Commission allocates $544M for artillery production to aid Ukraine
March 15 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Friday allocated $544 million for an initiative to increase artillery production to aid Ukraine in its war against invading Russia.
'Open Arms' charity vessel carrying 200 tons of food arrives on Gaza coast
World News // 4 hours ago
'Open Arms' charity vessel carrying 200 tons of food arrives on Gaza coast
March 15 (UPI) -- A charity mission to sail 200 tons of food aid was nearing the coast of Gaza on Friday, in the first delivery through an international maritime corridor meant to combat starvation amid the war with Israel.
UKMTO: Crew safe after missiles target ship in Red Sea
World News // 2 hours ago
UKMTO: Crew safe after missiles target ship in Red Sea
March 15 (UPI) -- United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Friday reported a Red Sea attack on a vessel near Yemen, but it caused no damage or casualties.
British telecom Vodafone sells Italian business for $8.7 billion
World News // 2 hours ago
British telecom Vodafone sells Italian business for $8.7 billion
March 15 (UPI) -- British telecom giant Vodafone confirmed Friday it has finalized steps to sell the entirety of its Italian operations to Bern-based Swisscom AG in a multibillion-dollar deal.
Nissan, Honda agree to pursue EV development partnership
World News // 3 hours ago
Nissan, Honda agree to pursue EV development partnership
March 15 (UPI) -- Nissan and Honda said Friday they signed a feasibility study agreement to pursue a strategic partnership in vehicle electrification and intelligence.
Nippon Steel responds to President Biden opposing its U.S. Steel acquisition
World News // 4 hours ago
Nippon Steel responds to President Biden opposing its U.S. Steel acquisition
March 15 (UPI) -- Nippon Steel said Friday its U.S. Steel purchase will deliver clear benefits to union workers and American national security. But President Joe Biden said it's vital U.S. Steel remain an American company.
McDonald's says global IT failure was not related to a 'cybersecurity event'
World News // 5 hours ago
McDonald's says global IT failure was not related to a 'cybersecurity event'
March 15 (UPI) -- A McDonald's IT worldwide system failure that disrupted the restaurant chain's operations was still being resolved Friday, but McDonald's said it was not a cyber attack.
Russian presidential election underway in wake of Navalny death; candidate disqualifications
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian presidential election underway in wake of Navalny death; candidate disqualifications
March 15 (UPI) -- Three days of voting are underway in a presidential election in Russia in which incumbent Vladimir Putin is almost certain to win a third consecutive six-year term and his fourth as president in all.
U.S., South Korea conduct live-fire air drills to counter North Korea threat
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S., South Korea conduct live-fire air drills to counter North Korea threat
SEOUL, March 15 (UPI) -- U.S. and South Korean aircraft this week held a joint live-fire exercise focused on countering North Korean cruise missile and artillery threats, the South's Air Force said Friday.
At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
World News // 16 hours ago
At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
March 14 (UPI) -- At least 20 people were killed and another 155 were wounded Thursday in an attack on a crowd waiting for food aid in the battle-weary Gaza Strip, according to health officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
On Pi Day, FDA revokes regulations for frozen cherry pie
On Pi Day, FDA revokes regulations for frozen cherry pie
Tennessee authorities investigating whether missing student was over-served
Tennessee authorities investigating whether missing student was over-served
Bernie Sanders introduces legislative proposal for 32-hour workweek
Bernie Sanders introduces legislative proposal for 32-hour workweek
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement