March 15 (UPI) -- Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit the White House for a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, followed by a St. Patrick's Day celebration on Sunday. The White House said Biden and Varadkar will talk about their commitment to Ukraine, the situation in Gaza and the Middle East and the United States' continued support of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Advertisement

Varadkar said on Wednesday he wanted to nudge Biden into making a stronger stand in calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, calling what has happened in Gaza "catastrophic and of great concern."

"I will put across the strong view of the Irish people that there should be an immediate cease-fire, so hostages can be released so that medicine and food that's desperately needed can get into Gaza," he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman DouglasEmhoff hosted Varadkar and partner Matthew Barrett for breakfast at the Naval Observatory on Friday.

Varadkar took part in several events on Thursday, where he told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the United States should remain open to "good trade agreements" with Ireland. He said Ireland is one of the top 10 investors in the United States.

He continued his support for getting aid to Gaza and support for Ukraine against Russia, whose invasion is now in its second year.

"If Putin is successful in Ukraine, he will at some point test NATO and the consequences then for all of us are very serious."