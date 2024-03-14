Britain updates 'extremism' definition amid Israel-Hamas war

Britain's Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove unveiled a controversial updated definition of extremism in the wake of the October 7 attacks on Israel. The measure bans government contact with, or funding for, groups promoting ideologies that undermine liberal parliamentary democracy or incite hate. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The British government unveiled Thursday an updated definition of extremism in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel to ensure it does not legitimize or inadvertently fund groups promoting ideologies that undermine liberal parliamentary democracy or incite hate. The more focused definition, which is for internal use by government departments only and has no legal basis, is in response to an uptick in the "ever-evolving threat of extremism" in Britain, the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said in a news release. Advertisement

The publication of the new rules on how government should engage with organizations and lobby groups comes two weeks after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to stamp out extremism amid worries that mass protests against the war in Gaza were stoking division and fear, particularly among the country's sizeable Jewish community.

"On too many occasions recently, our streets have been hijacked by small groups who are hostile to our values and have no respect for our democratic traditions," he said in a speech outside No. 10 Downing St.

According to the government, concerns were mounting over what it called the "wide ranging risk of radicalization" since Hamas' terror attacks and Israel's military response, with the Community Security Trust recording 4,103 anti-Semitic incidents across Britain in 2023, up 147% from 2022, and a 335% increase in anti-Muslim hate cases reported to the TellMAMA hotline in the last four months.

The government said Thursday's move, the first in a series of steps to promote social cohesion and democratic resilience and to counter extremism and religious hatred, would enable it to develop a robust process to assess groups for extremism, which would then inform decisions around government engagement and funding.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said Britain's success story as a multi-national, multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy was under threat from extremists.

In order to protect democracy and values of inclusivity and tolerance it was critical to "reinforce what we have in common and to be clear and precise in identifying the dangers posed by extremism," he said.

"The pervasiveness of extremist ideologies has become increasingly clear in the aftermath of the 7 October attacks and poses a real risk to the security of our citizens and our democracy.

"This is the work of extreme right-wing and Islamist extremists who are seeking to separate Muslims from the rest of society and create division within Muslim communities. They seek to radicalize individuals, deny people their full rights, suppress freedom of expression, incite hatred and undermine our democratic institutions."

A new Counter-Extremism Centre of Excellence will gather intelligence and identify extremist groups. The decisions of the unit can be appealed, but groups will have to take the government to court to do so.

Gove stressed that the measure was only the first in a series of efforts to tackle extremism and safeguard democracy.

The new policy, however, has not been welcomed by civil liberties advocates, community groups and many lawmakers.

The government's own reviewer of terrorism legislation attacked the plan.

Jonathan Hall warned the new policy risked undermining Britain's reputation because it would not be seen as democratic given a lack of safeguards and the labeling of people as extremists by "ministerial decree."

Muslim Council of Britain head Zara Mohammed told the BBC she feared the definition would result in the country's Muslim communities being "unfairly targeted." The council is among a number of Muslim groups considering seeking a judicial review of the new definition.

Sayeeda Warsi, who sits in the House of Lords for the ruling Conservative Party, condemned the plan as a "divide and rule approach" intended to "breed division and encourage mistrust."

The party has been embroiled in a series of race scandals in recent weeks after deputy chairman Lee Anderson was kicked out for alleging the London mayor was "controlled by Islamists" and a businessman who donated $12.9 million to the party last year called for black Labor MP Diane Abbott to be shot.