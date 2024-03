Elon Musk on Wednesday visited Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory as it reopened following a suspected arson attack in the area. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk visited the electric car company's factory in the German state of Brandenburg on Wednesday after it was closed earlier this month after a suspected arson attack on a nearby power substation. Musk addressed employees at the Tesla Gigafactory in Grunheide as production started again after it was connected back to the electrical grid on Monday. Musk, one of the world's richest men, also met personally with local political leaders.

Musk was seen by local German media waving to plant employees on a stage before addressing him in a tent, where they had gathered to meet them.

"Thanks to the hard work of the Tesla Giga Berlin team and support from the community, the factory is back online," Musk said on X.

Musk's visit comes as the State Office of Criminal Investigation continued to probe into the arson at the power plant. The far-left environmental organization the Volcano Group made an unproven claim of responsibility for the suspected arson.

The factory was evacuated and had been idle until Wednesday.

"We stand firmly by our employees, the people of Grunheide and the surrounding area and all those affected by this arson attack on the public power grid aimed at Tesla," Tesla Manufacturing said on X on March 5.

"The safety of our more than 12,000 Tesla employees is our top priority and we are pleased that no one was in the attack. In addition to us, many other people in the region are affected by the power outage and we condemn this reckless attack."